Co-Founder and President of American Bullion is Awarded Ethics Approved Status

The IARFC® has recently awarded Nevtan Akcora, President of American Bullion the “Ethics Approved” Status for their adherence to the IARFC Code of Ethics.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This historical verification includes background checks from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and state licensing records. A clean record for the past 5 years satisfies the IARFC requirements for being “Ethics Approved.”Additionally, Nevtan Akcora has successfully passed the IARFC required Code of Ethics Exam, which reaffirms his commitment to ethical behavior and integrity of service to the clients they serve.The IARFC Code of Ethics is the foundation of a relationship between a consumer and their financial consultant. It is founded on these 6 principles:- I will put my clients’ interest above my own at all times within the scope of my abilities.- I will maintain proficiency in my work through continuing education.- When fee-based services are involved, I will charge a fair and reasonable fee based on the amount of time and skill required.- I will abide by both the spirit and the letter of the laws and regulations applicable to financial planning services.- I will give my client the same service I would give to myself in the same circumstances.- I will disclose all facts about fees, commissions, and any other sources of compensation received for services provided to clients. American Bullion has been serving clients nationwide for over 16 years specializing in the areas of Gold IRAs. “Our mission is to help our clients securely diversify their nest egg." says Mr. Akcora, "And the current economic turmoil is proving the importance of true diversification with gold, even more.”“This is an effort towards increased transparency.” explained Trustee Chair Barry L. Dayley, MRFC. “The public is more educated than ever and needs assurance of the background of their financial professional and their adherence to a Code of Ethics. We are proud of our members who maintain this high level of integrity year after year.”The IARFC, founded in 1984, is a non-profit credentialing Association formed to foster public confidence in the financial planning profession. Their professional designations and credential, Registered Financial Associate (RFA), Registered Financial Consultant (RFC), and the Master Registered Financial Consultant (MRFC) are awarded to those consultants who can meet the high standards of education, experience, and integrity that are required of all its members.

