11th Annual American Bullion Essay Scholarship Award Winner Announced!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Bullion is proud to announce the winner of the Eleventh Annual Essay Scholarship Program! A college scholarship worth $1,000 has been awarded. Over 3,500 submissions were received and considered. This year's full-time undergraduate applicants were asked to write an essay answering the question,“Why do Central Banks historically trust Gold ?” Participating students offered a wide range of viewpoints, each with its own value and approach. American Bullion is proud to award this scholarship to the deserving student listed below:Zein Waheed Alsaadawi – University of Michigan - Dearborn “I am an Iraqi-Lebanese senior majoring in Accounting at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. With a passion for numbers and financial strategy, I aspire to contribute to the business world by promoting transparency and efficiency in financial practices. I am honored to have won the 11th Annual American Bullion Scholarship Essay Contest, which reaffirmed my dedication to academic excellence and my belief in the transformative power of education. I am deeply grateful for this recognition and the support it provides as I work toward my goals. Thank you for inspiring students like me to keep striving. Once again, thank you for this incredible recognition and the generous $1,000 award, which will greatly support my academic journey.”Nevtan Akcora, Co-Founder and President of American Bullion said, “I am very happy to see the number of applicants to our annual scholarship contest continue to increase each year. And I am very excited to see that so many millennials understand the potential and importance of alternative investments, such as gold and other physical precious metals. Again, I’d like to thank all of the participants for their submissions in this year’s competition and wish the best for all in their academic endeavors and beyond"

