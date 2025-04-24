FineCraft Contractors and Cunningham, Quill Architects Host Open House for 1922 American Four Square Remodel

Open House attendees Before Kitchen After Kitchen

FineCraft and Cunningham | Quill hosted a NW D.C. open house to unveil a 1922 Four Square remodel combining traditional architecture with modern upgrades.

We were proud to partner with Cunningham | Quill Architects to deliver a space that honors the historic integrity of the home while introducing thoughtful, contemporary upgrades.” — Niko Papaheraklis, Business Manager, FineCraft Contractors, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FineCraft Contractors, Inc. , in collaboration with Cunningham | Quill Architects, welcomed over 50 guests to an open house Saturday, April 5, 2025, to showcase the completion of a full-scale remodel of a 1922 American Four Square residence located in the Cleveland Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington, D.C.The event brought together industry professionals, community members, and potential buyers to tour the finished home and engage with the project team behind the transformation. Attendees enjoyed light refreshments and had the opportunity to explore the reimagined property, which blends traditional architecture with updated materials, finishes, and layouts tailored for modern living.“This home reflects the care, precision, and creativity we bring to every project,” said Niko Papaheraklis, Business Manager at FineCraft Contractors. “We were proud to partner with Cunningham | Quill Architects to deliver a space that honors the historic integrity of the home while introducing thoughtful, contemporary upgrades.”Highlights of the remodel include custom millwork built by FineCraft, a new eat-in Kitchen in collaboration with ODE, living spaces in the basement and first floors, a new screened porch addition , redesigned bedrooms and bathrooms on the second floor , and a refined interior palette that respects the home’s architectural roots while appealing to today’s design sensibilities.Thanks to everyone who joined to celebrate the completion of our beautiful project!Media Contact:Niko PapaheraklisBusiness ManagerFineCraft Contractors, Inc.(301) 320-9160

