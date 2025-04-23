FineCraft Contractors Hosts Custom Home Tour in Bethesda

50+ building professionals tour FineCraft Contractors custom home Custom Home Tour Ketan Doiphode, Architect and Founder Deazly, Inc.

FineCraft Contractors hosted an exclusive custom home tour in Bethesda, highlighting craftsmanship, smart tech, and energy efficiency.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FineCraft Contractors welcomed more than 50 architects, designers, and building professionals to an exclusive Open House on April 17, 2025, offering an in-depth look at a custom-built home currently under construction. The guided tour was led by George Papaheraklis, Founder and President of FineCraft Contractors, and Ketan Doiphode, architect and founder of Deazly, Inc.The event highlighted the intersection of architectural innovation, structural integrity, and timeless design. Attendees explored the principles behind passive house design, advanced engineering, and the integration of modern smart home technology. The home features premium finishes throughout—from handcrafted cabinetry and exquisite stone countertops to energy-efficient windows, smart water monitoring systems, and high-performance insulation.Participants gained practical insights into the thoughtful material selection process and how each design element enhances durability, energy efficiency, and long-term value. The walkthrough emphasized the value of collaboration between builder and architect in delivering customized homes tailored to each client’s lifestyle and vision.The tour qualified for 1 LU/HSW continuing education credit through AIA Potomac Valley (Course #PV041725), with a focus on custom home design, sustainability, high-performance materials, and energy-efficient technology.Light refreshments were served as attendees engaged in meaningful discussions and networking throughout the event. Photos from the event capture professionals walking through the site, examining design details, and collaborating on best practices in luxury homebuilding.About the ArchitectKetan Doiphode is an accomplished architect and former co-founder of Deazly, Inc., a web-based platform specializing in personalized kitchen and bathroom design. Under his leadership, Deazly completed more than 250 projects before its acquisition in 2024. Ketan brings a global perspective from his work with firms such as Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and Marriott International. He holds a Master of Architecture from the Savannah College of Art and Design and an MBA from IE Business School in Madrid. More on Ketan’s work can be found at deazly.com.About FineCraft ContractorsFineCraft Contractors is a premier design-build firm with a reputation for excellence in high-end construction projects, including kitchens, bathrooms, custom homes, and more. With over four decades of experience, we serve homeowners in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland, Florida, and Delaware. Our commitment to craftsmanship and client satisfaction ensures every project is a success, creating homes that bring families together in comfort and style.Media Contact:Niko PapaheraklisBusiness ManagerFineCraft Contractors, Inc.info@finecraftcontractors.com

