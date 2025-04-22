Brownsville CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for two counts of indecent liberties with a child
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry detained a fugitive at the Gateway International Bridge who had an outstanding felony warrant for two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
“The apprehensions of persons wanted in connection with alleged felony sexual offenses involving children are among the most heinous of crimes that we encounter,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “They highlight the vital role CBP officers play in the pursuit of justice and keeping our border communities safe.”
The fugitive was detained when he applied for entry into the United States on April 18 at the Gateway International Bridge as the driver of a 2016 GMC. CBP officers took custody of Mark Anthony Renteria, a 25-year-old male U.S. citizen who resides in San Benito, Texas. The traveler was referred to CBP secondary. Once the traveler was in the secondary inspection area, officers confirmed he had an outstanding felony warrant for two counts of indecent liberties with a child out of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Salina, Kansas.
CBP officers confirmed the warrant to be active and turned Renteria over to the custody of Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
