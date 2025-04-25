Border Patrol checks spare tire, discovers 51 pounds of meth.

JAMUL, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector stopped a narcotics smuggling attempt in its tracks, intercepting a large quantity of methamphetamine concealed in a vehicle’s spare tire.

On April 18 at approximately 10:30 p.m., agents assigned to the Brown Field Station encountered a red Toyota pickup truck at the California State Route 94 checkpoint east of San Diego. A K-9 unit in the primary inspection area alerted agents to the presence of concealed people or narcotics, and the driver was directed to secondary inspection.

Agents’ initial visual search of the vehicle yielded negative results. Agents then conducted a mobile x-ray scan of the vehicle, which revealed anomalies in the spare tire area, underneath the vehicle. After removing the spare tire, agents used a handheld x-ray scanner to confirm anomalies within the spare tire itself.

Agents inspected the tire and removed a total of 48 packages of what later tested positive for methamphetamine. The haul contained 51 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $175,000.

Border Patrol agents discover methamphetamine concealed inside a spare tire.

“Our Border Patrol agents use every tool at their disposal to keep these dangerous narcotics from reaching our streets,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the San Diego Sector Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “This sector is one of the nation’s busiest corridors for drug traffickers, and every action we take is focused on protecting America.”

The driver was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale. The Drug Enforcement Administration is handling the case.

The U.S. Border Patrol K-9 that first alerted agents to the possible presence of narcotics sits beside 51 pounds of seized methamphetamine.

Prior to this interdiction, the San Diego Sector had seized 826 pounds of methamphetamine in fiscal year 2025, along with 1,716 pounds of cocaine, 202 pounds of fentanyl, and 56 pounds of heroin.