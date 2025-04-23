Local Resident Transforms Former Office Complex into Lakeside Hotel and Restaurant on Beautiful Lake Minnetonka

The Shoreline Hotel is the first hotel to be built on the lake in a century and is currently the only lakefront hotel in the Twin Cities area

I wanted to build this hotel as if I was a guest, putting in the extra touches that will set us apart.” — Kelly Olsen owner/developer

SPRING PARK , MN, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shoreline Hotel and Cabana Anna’s Restaurant, the first new hotel on Lake Minnetonka in 100 years, announced today it will open for business with an opening event on Thursday, May 1. These two premier hospitality destinations are located in the same repurposed office space on the shores of Lake Minnetonka in Spring Park.

The property, owned and developed by Kelly Olsen, and managed by Leisure Hotels & Resorts is intended to be a destination to slow life down so you can be your best. The Shoreline Hotel features 27 rooms, with 23 featuring wall to wall, floor to ceiling glass facing Lake Minnetonka. In addition, 17 rooms have private, lake-facing decks. Other amenities include a manicured sand beach, yoga classes, paddle boards and surf lessons. With Lake Minnetonka as a focal point of this development, the property also boasts a marina with 32 boat slips and ample boat parking for guests of the hotel and restaurant.

“It took three years to convert this property from office space to hotel and restaurant,” said Olsen. “The finished product has far exceeded my expectations. I wanted to build this hotel as if I was a guest, putting in the extra touches that will set us apart.”

The property’s restaurant, Cabana Anna’s, is named in honor of Olsen’s grandmother, Anna Berg, who lived to be 104 years old. With Chef Josh Brown leading the kitchen, the eatery promises to combine delicious food with a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere. The menu, according to Brown, will be “South Florida meets Minnesota” with plenty of seafood and comfort foods. Cabana Anna’s will feature a grow wall which will produce microgreens, herbs and edible flowers. In addition, the restaurant will compost all organic materials and deliver them to local farms, who in turn provide Cabana Anna’s with farm fresh produce.

“We want to be great stewards of the community and make this their place,” said Brown. “We want to focus on great ingredients in our scratch kitchen that provide our guests with the very best in cuisine.”

For Olsen, whose first husband was killed by an impaired driver in 2008, this development has meaning in several ways.

“I decided that every project I did after that would be something that encouraged people to slow down and spend time with the people they love,” said

Olsen. “I want people to come here and enjoy themselves and the people they care about. The little moments in life are still very important.”

The process of repurposing a three-story office building that once housed a variety of tenants to a boutique hotel with the very best in amenities doesn’t come without challenges. For example, a large, 300-year-old oak tree on the property was in bad health and needed to come down as a part of the development. Olsen and her team took the steps to properly reuse the tree and parts of it now are the bar top at Cabana Anna’s.

“This tree, the lake, and the shoreline means so much to our community – including me,” said Olsen. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished here. We took a space that was once overlooked and transformed it into a vibrant destination where both locals and visitors can slow down, connect and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.”

The Shore Line Hotel Ceremonial Opening At-A-Glance:

• What: Media Only Event: Opening of The Shoreline Hotel and Cabana Anna’s Restaurant.

• Why: To celebrate the opening day of business of the first new hotel on the shores of Lake Minnetonka in 100 years.

• When: Thursday, May 1st at 11 a.m.

• Who: Owner Kelly Olsen, Chef Josh Brown, stakeholders, elected officials. A lakeside ribbon cutting and celebratory champaign shower featured

• Where: The Shoreline Hotel and Cabana Anna’s Restaurant, 4165 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, MN 55384

Attention Editors and Producers:

About Kelly Olsen:

Kelly Olsen is a self-made entrepreneur, hotelier, and real estate developer redefining what it means to create meaningful spaces. After becoming a young widow at age 30, Kelly rebuilt her life from the ground up—transforming grief into fuel for innovation and human connection. She is the visionary behind The Shoreline Hotel, the first new hotel on Lake Minnetonka in over 100 years, and Cabana Anna’s, a chef-driven lakefront restaurant named in memory of her 104-year-old grandmother. For more information go to: The Shoreline Hotel https://www.shorelinehotel.com

About Leisure Hotels and Resorts:

At Leisure Hotels and Resorts (LHR), the notion of hospitality isn’t just in our name, it’s in our DNA. Our team of hospitality professionals represents more than 175 years of hospitality, leisure and recreational industry experience. https://www.leisurehotel.com/

