Edo Joins Plug and Play Accelerator to Advance Grid-Interactive Building Innovation

Edo joins Plug & Play accelerator

Edo’s selection by Plug and Play boosts its mission to scale demand flexibility, support grid resilience, and transform buildings into grid assets.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edo , a leader in demand flexibility and energy optimization for commercial buildings, is proud to announce its selection for Plug and Play’s prestigious accelerator program in Silicon Valley. Edo joins a global cohort of high-potential startups working to solve critical energy challenges through innovation, technology, and collaboration.Plug and Play’s program accelerates startups shaping the future of energy, with a focus on decarbonization, grid resilience, digitalization, and distributed energy resource integration. Edo’s participation will help expand the reach of its demand flexibility solution, which transforms commercial buildings into grid-interactive, dispatchable assets that reduce carbon emissions, support reliability, and lower costs for utilities and building owners alike.“Joining Plug and Play’s Energy accelerator marks an exciting milestone for Edo,” said Courtney Blodgett, Co-Founder of Edo. “Plug and Play’s connection with industry leaders is impressive. We’re eager to collaborate with these leaders, scale our impact, and accelerate the role of commercial buildings as flexible grid resources.”Edo was selected from a highly competitive applicant pool to join Plug and Play’s Spring 2025 batch, which spans 15 industry-focused programs. The Energy program is dedicated to innovations that support a more dynamic, decarbonized energy system. Edo’s inclusion reflects the growing demand for technologies that enable a smarter, more flexible grid across diverse geographies and sectors.Through the program, Edo will deepen corporate partnerships and scale its virtual power plant (VPP) capabilities across more buildings. By leveraging AI-driven analytics, predictive load forecasting, and real-time system insights, Edo unlocks energy savings and flexible load potential—empowering commercial buildings to operate more efficiently while helping utilities manage peak demand and enhance overall reliability.About EdoEdo is a leading provider of innovative energy efficiency and demand flexibility solutions. We partner with utilities to transform commercial buildings into efficient, reliable contributors to the electric grid. Edo's AI-driven platform optimizes thousands of buildings and seamlessly aggregates distributed energy resources (DERs) to create virtual power plants (VPPs). Edo’s technology and expertise decrease energy consumption, reduce costs, and cut carbon emissions for a sustainable future. For more information, visit www.edoenergy.com About Plug and PlayPlug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and present in 60+ locations across five continents, Plug and Play offers corporate innovation programs and startup acceleration across industries. Notable investments include Dropbox, PayPal, and Honey. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

