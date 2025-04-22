GenCare Lifestyle Senior Living Honored in 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living Awards

Recognized in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living Awards, a result of a prestigious, nationwide evaluation of senior living communities

These awards represent more than recognition—they reflect the meaningful experiences our residents have every day and the heart our team puts into delivering Whole Life Living” — Danielle Parker, COO of GenCare Lifestyle

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenCare Lifestyle , a premier senior living provider with wellness-focused retirement communities in the Puget Sound region, is proud to announce that four of its communities have been recognized in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living Awards. The awards are the result of a prestigious, nationwide evaluation of senior living communities based on resident and family feedback.“We are thrilled to once again be recognized by U.S. News & World Report in their Best Senior Living Awards. These awards represent more than recognition—they reflect the meaningful experiences our residents have every day and the heart our team puts into delivering Whole Life Living,” said Danielle Parker, COO of GenCare Lifestyle.The designation of “Best Senior Living” is awarded to only those communities that satisfy U.S. News' rigorous, data-driven standard, based on independent surveys that evaluate key aspects of the resident experience, from care and enrichment to sense of home and overall satisfaction. Fewer than half of the 3,800+ communities evaluated earned a "Best" designation.In addition to the “Best” badges, several GenCare communities earned new “High Performing” distinctions, signifying placement in the top 25% nationally for excellence in caregiving, enrichment, and quality of life.Award-Winning GenCare Communities:GenCare Renton – The Lodge at Eagle Ridge• Best Assisted Living (3rd consecutive year)• High Performing: Independent Living – Activities & EnrichmentGenCare Scriber Gardens – Lynnwood• Best Memory Care (4th consecutive year)• High Performing: Caregiving & Feels Like HomeGenCare Tacoma at Point Ruston• Best Memory Care (3rd consecutive year)• High Performing: Caregiving & Feels Like HomeGenCare The Village at Granite Falls• Best Assisted Living• High Performing: Assisted Living – CaregivingKey to GenCare’s success is its Whole Life Living™ approach, which supports older adults in eating better, moving better, thinking better, and living better.According to GenCare Founder and CEO, Leon Grundstein, "Our vision is for our communities to serve as places where all residents can achieve and optimize all their wellness dimensions, improving their overall health and well-being. Our nurturing environment and cutting-edge programs move residents towards becoming the healthiest versions of themselves."To learn more or schedule a tour, visit www.GenCareLifestyle.com About GenCare LifestyleFor over 25 years, GenCare Lifestyle has been a trusted leader in senior living, operating six wellness-focused communities in the Puget Sound region, including locations in Tacoma, Federal Way, Renton, Ballard, Granite Falls, and Lynnwood. GenCare’s signature Whole Life Living™ program offers residents personalized opportunities to eat better, move better, think better, and live better—empowering older adults to thrive at every stage of life. Select communities also feature PEAK Memory Care, tailored to support individuals with programs that celebrate unique abilities and interests. Experience the healthier, happier lifestyle with GenCare.

