KWESI ROLLINS HONORED WITH JOCELYN GRAVES AWARD BY PARENT TEACHER HOME VISITS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parent Teacher Home Visits (PTHV) is delighted to announce that Kwesi Rollins , chief program officer of the Institute for Educational Leadership, has been awarded the 2025 Jocelyn Graves Award . This accolade, named in honor of the late co-founder of PTHV, celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication in connecting families, schools, and communities to improve educational outcomes.A veteran leader in community organizing and former long-time board chair of PTHV, Rollins brings more than 30 years of experience advocating for children, youth, and families. His journey began in Washington, DC, where he worked in challenging neighborhoods during the city's most turbulent period, developing innovative approaches to youth development and community support. He pioneered community organizing strategies that support vulnerable families; championed community school strategies that integrate academic, social, and family support systems; and has been a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor for over 25 years.“Kwesi Rollins has always believed in the power of proximity and compassion for community. He meets people where they are, listens deeply, and then builds bridges between families, schools, and systems,” said Andrea Prejean, Executive Director of PTHV, who presented the award alongside PTHV Board Member Cory Jones, today at a celebration in Washington, DC. “He is everything this award represents.”“This award is deeply meaningful to me because it honors not only my work, but the work of so many parents, educators, and community leaders who have taught me what real leadership looks like—quiet, steady, and rooted in love,” said Rollins.Kwesi Rollins' contributions extend beyond his professional roles. He is a national speaker and thought leader whose work has been featured in numerous conferences and publications. His dedication to family engagement and educational equity has inspired countless educators and policymakers across the country.Rollins' exceptional work was recently highlighted in a podcast produced by PTHV , where he shared insights from his distinguished career and his vision for the future of family and community engagement in education. During the episode, Rollins discussed the critical importance of fostering strong relationships between educators and families, a theme that aligns perfectly with the mission of both PTHV and the Jocelyn Graves Award.Rollins joins a prestigious line of past recipients who have significantly impacted education through innovative practices and a commitment to equity and inclusion. For more information about Kwesi Rollins, the Jocelyn Graves Award, and to listen to the in-depth podcast interview, please visit pthvp.org.About PTHVParent Teacher Home Visits (PTHV) is a high-impact family engagement strategy designed to build trusting home-school partnerships centered on shared hopes and dreams. Recent studies reveal that PTHV’s model for relational home visits strengthens relationships, shifts mindsets, improves teaching, and bolsters student outcomes. These studies also reiterate how critically important implementation fidelity is to realizing the full potential that the model offers.

