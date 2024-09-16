National PTHV Week Returns: Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers – Focusing on Chronic Absence

National PTHVWeek returns, celebrating the power of building strong relationships between educators, families, and communities.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Parent Teacher Home Visits (PTHV) Week returns from September 16th to 21st, 2024, celebrating the power of building strong relationships between educators, families, and communities to address chronic absence and improve student success.This year the observance has a special focus on chronic absence, highlighting the critical role PTHV’s model of home visits plays in tackling the persistent challenge of students missing too much school. With chronic absenteeism rates rising since the pandemic, fostering stronger connections between educators and families is more important than ever.“PTHV Week is a time to showcase the transformative power of home visits,” says Gina Martinez-Keddy, PTHV Executive Director. “By creating a space for open communication and collaboration between families and schools, home visits can help identify the root causes of chronic absence and develop a personalized plan for student success.”Throughout National PTHV Week, schools, districts, and community partners across the country will host a variety of events and activities, including:• Conducting home visits to connect with families and build trust.• Sharing success stories about how PTHV has improved student attendance and academic performance.• Organizing workshops and training sessions to equip educators with the skills and resources to implement PTHV programs.Join Us for a Free Webinar!PTHV invites you to attend our free webinar, Breaking the Attendance Barrier: The Power of Parent Teacher Home Visits , on September 17th, 2024, from 12:00 PM PT/3:00 PM ET. This informative session will explore how home visits can be a powerful tool for combating chronic absence, featuring insights from leading experts and educators from Attendance Works and Washoe County School District.Register for the Webinar: https://pthvp.org/event/breaking-the-attendance-barrier-the-power-of-parent-teacher-home-visits/ Empower Your School with PTHVParent Teacher Home Visits trains educators nationwide to conduct home visits, using a model built on five non-negotiable practices. A trio of studies evaluating the model showed reduced chronic absence, better school attendance, along with improved academic achievement. Last year, PTHV trained 2,746 educators, and in our 26 years, we’ve trained 52,654 school staff members to conduct relational home visits. In those two-and-a-half decades, those educators have conducted 335,609 Parent Teacher Home Visits. Access information on our training services at https://pthvp.org/training-and-services/ Join the National PTHV Week conversation:• Website: https://pthvp.org/national-pthv-week/ • Twitter/X: [@PTHVP]• Facebook: [@pthvp]• Instagram: [@parentteacherhomevisits]• #PTHVWeek #HomeVisits #ChronicAbsenceAbout Parent Teacher Home Visits (PTHV)PTHV advances student success and school improvement by leveraging relationships, research, and a national network of partners to advance evidence-based practices in relational home visits within a comprehensive family engagement strategy. Learn more at pthvp.org

