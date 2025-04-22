Chief Justice Paul Newby Appoints Chief District Court Judge in District 8

Chief Justice Paul Newby announced the following appointment effective June 1, 2025: Judge Wayne S. Boyette has been appointed to serve as chief district court judge for Edgecombe, Nash, and Wilson counties (Judicial District 8). He was first elected to the court in 2014. Judge Boyette received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and law degree from Campbell University Norman A. Wiggins School of Law. Before taking the bench, he was in private practice. Judge Boyette will replace current Chief District Court Judge William C. Farris, who is retiring effective May 31, 2025.

