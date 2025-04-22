A Comprehensive Bilingual Legal Guide for All

GUIA BILINGUE LEGAL PARA TODOS/ BILINGUAL LEGAL GUIDE FOR ALL Christian Service Award

Yolanda J. Izurieta bridges the language gap in law with Guía Bilingüe Legal Para Todos / Bilingual Legal Guide for All.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal knowledge should be accessible to everyone, regardless of language barriers. In " Guía Bilingüe Legal Para Todos / Bilingual Legal Guide for All : Spanish-English/English-Spanish," Yolanda J. Izurieta provides a much-needed resource that simplifies complex legal terminology for judges, lawyers, legal secretaries, law students, paralegals, court employees, and individuals representing themselves in legal matters.This bilingual guide covers nine key areas of law, including criminal law, family law, business law, probate, bankruptcy, and real estate law. With legal terms presented in both English and Spanish, the book helps readers easily translate, understand, and apply legal vocabulary. Recently, it received recognition by Congress, further highlighting its significance as an essential resource for bilingual legal education and accessibility.Yolanda Izurieta, an experienced educator, translator, and paralegal, was inspired to write this book after witnessing non-English-speaking individuals struggle to navigate the legal system while volunteering at Norwalk Superior Court in California. She observed that many individuals representing themselves lacked the legal terminology necessary to present their cases or complete essential forms. This book eliminates confusion and empowers readers with knowledge, ensuring they can confidently engage with the legal system.Beyond legal professionals, this guide is also beneficial for bilingual individuals looking to enhance their legal vocabulary, as well as students of law and political science.Guía Bilingüe Legal Para Todos will take part at the LA Times Festival of Books, Olympus Story House Booth #182 Gold Zone.Purchase a copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.