Governor Mills Mourns the Loss of His Holiness Pope Francis
Governor Janet Mills released the following statement upon the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis:
"Pope Francis inspired millions of people -- of all faiths -- through his humble leadership and his courageous calls for world leaders to uplift the poor, embrace peace, and take action to care for the planet we all share. In Maine, we will never forget his blessings of peace and strength for the people of Lewiston in the wake of the October 2023 tragedy. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend our deepest condolences to Catholics across the world."
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.