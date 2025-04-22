CA Non-Residents Can Apply for Carry Permit Starting April 22

Second Amendment Foundation logo

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks to a preliminary injunction in the Second Amendment Foundation’s (SAF) case CRPA v. LASD (Case No. 2:23-cv-10169-SPG), starting Tuesday, April 22, non-resident SAF members can apply for a California carry permit.The injunction requires that California accept permit applications from any United States resident outside the state who is a member of SAF or its partner organizations and not prohibited from possessing firearms. SAF was joined in the case by the California Rifle & Pistol Association, Gun Owners of America, Gun Owners Foundation, Gun Owners of California and several private citizens.“As you might imagine, the state of California is not wanting to make it easy for non-residents to apply for a carry permit,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “As a SAF member and non-resident of California, however, you’re allowed to apply. The main thing to keep in mind is that you need to submit your application through the sheriff or police department for the county you plan to visit. The order specifically lists how to apply, so that’s the best place to find the exact information you need.”United States District Court Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett’s Jan. 22 order sets forth the following criteria for those applying for the newly available non-resident permits:• Must be a member of SAF or other partner organization included in the lawsuit.• Applicants must file the application with the sheriff or chief of police in a county in which they plan to visit in the next 12 months.• Must be a U.S. citizen or legal resident and not prohibited from possessing firearms.• Non-residents receiving a California permit can only carry handguns and magazines that are legal to possess in California.• For complete instructions on how to apply, you can view the order here “This case had the appropriate conclusion – non-residents should not have their Second Amendment rights stripped just because they crossed a state line,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “Now, thanks to SAF and its partners, all you have to do is be a member and you’ll be allowed to apply for a permit no matter where you live. The best part is you didn’t have to be a member of SAF when the ruling was issued, you can still join today and apply for your non-resident carry permit.”For more information visit SAF.org or click here to join SAF today.

