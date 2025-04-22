Consumer Alert: Watch Out for Scam Calls Directed at Chinese Speakers

Monday, April 14, 2025

The Department of Justice is urging North Carolina’s Chinese-American community to be wary of robocalls from scammers speaking Chinese and pretending to be government officials, law enforcement officers, or health care workers. Our office has been made aware of a nationwide rise in scam calls where scammers seek out Chinese speakers and try to con them out of personal information or money.

Scammers will pretend to be employees who manage insurance claims for a health care provider. They’ll ask the person they’re targeting if they’ve recently been to China to have surgery. When the person says “no,” the scammers will claim that a false insurance claim has been filed using the victim’s personal information like birth date, ID number, or address, which understandably worries the scam victim. The scammer will often say they are going to “transfer” the victim to a law enforcement officer so the victim can file a police report, but then transfer the victim to another scammer. This is another layer of the scam, intended to get victims to share more personal information.

The FCC has also received reports about scammers impersonating FCC officials over the phone in an attempt to steal money.

Here are some important reminders to avoid these scams:

The FCC doesn’t make calls to consume rs, in Chinese or in any other language, and will never request payment over the phone.

rs, in Chinese or in any other language, and will never request payment over the phone. If someone is asking you to send money or information right away because of a tight deadline or serious consequences, they’re often frauds.

Remember that scammers can “spoof” real phone numbers and may use information about a real health care provider, law enforcement agency or government body that the scammer can find online or on social media to make their impersonations seem more convincing.

Scammers often ask for money via a wire transfer, payment app, money order, or gift card. Government or law enforcement bodies will never pressure you for money or request payment and will never urge you to send money via an outside payment platform.

Never give any personal or financial information to someone you don’t know over the phone or online. That includes your Social Security number, passwords, Medicare ID numbers, credit card numbers, bank account info, mother’s maiden name, or anything else that could be used to steal from you.

If someone calls you and says they’re a government employee or representative from a health care provider, hang up. Then, go to the official website of the company/agency—not one given to you by the scammer—and call their official number to check whether the call was legitimate.

More information on how to avoid consumer scams is available at https://ncdoj.gov/protecting-consumers/. If you think someone is trying to scam you or you’ve fallen victim to one of these scams, you can file a complaint with the FCC at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/ or with NCDOJ at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/.

###

消费者警报

谨防针对中文使用者的诈骗电话

2025 年 4 月 14 日（星期一）

美国司法部 (Department of Justice) 提醒北卡罗来纳州的美籍华人社区，近期有不法分子利用中文

自动语音电话，冒充政府官员、执法人员或医护人员进行诈骗。本办公室获悉，全美针对中文使

用者的诈骗电话呈上升趋势。

诈骗分子会伪装成医疗保健提供者的保险理赔管理人员，企图骗取个人信息或钱财。他们会询问

接听者是否近期曾前往中国接受手术。若接听者否认，诈骗分子便谎称有人盗用了接听者的个人

信息（如出生日期、身份证号或住址）提交了虚假保险理赔申请，引发接听者恐慌。随后，

诈骗分子通常会声称将电话“转接”给执法人员，以便受害者报案，但实际上会将电话转给其同

伙，进一步诱骗接听者透露更多个人信息。

联邦通信委员会 (Federal Communications Commission, FCC) 还接到举报称有诈骗分子冒充

FCC 的工作人员打电话，意图窃取钱财。

以下是一些关于避免诈骗的重要提示：

• FCC 不会致电消费者，无论是用中文还是其他语言，也绝不会通过电话要求付款。

• 如果有人以时间紧迫或后果严重为由，要求您立即转账或提供信息，很可能是诈骗电话。

• 请谨记，诈骗分子能够“伪造”真实电话号码，还可能利用从网络或社交媒体上获取的真实

医疗保健提供者、执法部门或政府机构的信息，让伪装更加逼真。

• 诈骗分子往往会要求您通过电汇、付款应用、汇票或礼品卡等方式付款。政府部门或执

法机构绝不会向您施压以索要钱财，也不会要求您付款，更不会催促您通过外部支付平

台转账。

• 切勿通过电话或网络向陌生人透露任何个人或财务信息，包括您的社会保险号码、密码、

Medicare ID 号码、信用卡号码、银行账户信息、母亲的婚前姓氏，或任何其他可能被用

于盗取您钱财的信息。

• 如果有人来电并自称是政府工作人员或医疗保健提供者代表，请您立即挂断电话。随后，

请通过该公司或机构的官方网站（而非诈骗分子提供的网址）查询其官方电话，然后拨打

该号码以核实来电的真实性。

要了解更多关于防范消费者诈骗的信息，请访问：https://ncdoj.gov/protecting-consumers/。

若您怀疑有人正试图对您实施诈骗，或您已不幸成为诈骗受害者，可通过

https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/ 向 FCC 投诉，或通过 https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/

向北卡罗来纳州司法部 (North Carolina Department of Justice, NCDOJ) 投诉。