Maryland State Police Charge Baltimore Man With Impersonating A Police Officer

April 22, 2025

(BOWIE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Baltimore man for allegedly impersonating a police officer following a traffic stop on Sunday in Prince George’s County.

The accused, Antonieo Cole, 60, of Baltimore, Maryland, is charged with one count of impersonating a police officer and one count of illegal possession of ammunition, both misdemeanors. He was released on $2,000 bail.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. on April 20, 2025, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying expired registration tags on westbound Route 50 near Church Road in Bowie, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, troopers observed several items inside the vehicle resembling law-enforcement gear, including a bulletproof vest labeled “POLICE,” a duty belt with loaded magazines, handcuffs, pepper spray, a baton, and a handgun—later determined to be a BB gun.

Further investigation revealed that Cole identified himself as a security guard and was in possession of a fake police badge and identification. He is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Cole was arrested at the scene, processed at the College Park Barrack, and transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.