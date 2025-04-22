Submit Release
No Right to Counsel Violation When Officers Present for Chat

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday that the Sixth Amendment rights of a criminal defendant—who spoke a rare language requiring a remote translator—were not violated by the fact that his only conversation with his attorney occurred in the courtroom in the presence of law enforcement officers, finding no structural violation and the absence of prejudicial deliberate indifference.

