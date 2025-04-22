WaterStep to Host First Global Event in Historic Campaign Uniting Football and the Fight for Safe Water Access

Representatives from 30 football teams, all registered with the Football Federation of Kenya, will participate in an event, April 23-28 on Mfangano Island.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WaterStep, a global leader in safe water solutions, will soon host the first international event in its landmark campaign: The Beautiful Game vs. the Greatest Crisis. This global initiative calls on the world of football — from grassroots teams to professional clubs, federations, players, and fans — to unite in the fight against one of the greatest threats to human health and dignity: the global safe water crisis.

The event, taking place April 23-28 on Mfangano Island in Lake Victoria, will bring together representatives from nearly 30 community football teams, each registered through the Football Federation of Kenya. Players, coaches, and community leaders will be trained on the use of WaterStep’s safe water systems, which will directly benefit their home communities.

“During games, many people gather to watch the ball and drink any water they come across,” said Kennedy Odida, WaterStep field consultant and lead coordinator of the event. “Recently, we buried a player and friend — Benard Okwach — who died of waterborne disease from another island. This is why I called for this training. It's so sad to lose such a young player.”

Benard was a brave young man, just 21 years old, who wanted to change his life for the better after struggling as an orphan since childhood. He was in his final year of university in Kenya where he was studying to be a teacher. He played football for 6 years in the Uzuwi Club.

WaterStep’s campaign shines a spotlight on the global water crisis, which affects more than 2 billion people worldwide. In the region surrounding Lake Victoria where Benard lived, families rely on a heavily polluted lake, plagued by agricultural runoff, untreated sewage, and industrial waste. The risk of waterborne illness remains ever-present.

WaterStep aims to address this by equipping communities with the tools and knowledge needed to ensure access to safe water. The organization’s approach focuses on practical, sustainable solutions designed for long-term impact.

“This is about more than just providing safe water,” said Mark Hogg, WaterStep founder and CEO. “It’s about building resilience. Through the power of football, we are rallying global support and bringing life-saving solutions to those who need them most.”

WaterStep is calling on the global football community to take action. Clubs, federations, players, sponsors, and fans are invited to stand with teams like those on Mfangano Island — and help bring safe water to the communities that need it most. Whether it’s through funding a safe water system, launching a club-led campaign, engaging supporters, or amplifying the message, there’s a role for every team and every fan.

The world’s greatest crisis won’t end on its own. It needs the beautiful game.

For more information, to become a global ambassador or to get involved, visit www.waterstep.org.

