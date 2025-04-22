Consumer Alert: Check if You’re Eligible for Generic Drug Compensation

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Drug manufacturer Apotex colluded for years with other drug companies to hike prices on a wide range of generic medicines. Now, North Carolinians who purchased those drugs could be eligible for financial compensation.

If you purchased one of the generic prescription drugs listed here between May 2009 and December 2019, you may be eligible for compensation. Please call 1-866-290-0182, email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com, to determine if you’re eligible. If you are eligible, you should register at www.AGGenericDrugs.com so you can file a claim form when the claims period opens.

“For years, Apotex broke the law by working with other drug companies to raise prices on generic drugs,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “And North Carolinians ended up paying more for medicine they need. If you bought any of these medicines, you may be able to get money back. Please take a moment to check.”

Attorney General Jeff Jackson and a bipartisan coalition of 50 Attorneys General are looking to speed up the $39.1 million settlement process that Apotex agreed to in principle last year for its conspiracy to inflate prices and limit competition. As part of the settlement, Apotex also agreed to cooperate in the ongoing multistate case, make changes to protect fair competition, and comply with antitrust laws moving forward.

