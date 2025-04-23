Money Vehicle Scales Nationwide Financial Literacy Access with Kitaboo and Comprehensive EdTech Integrations

Money Vehicle, the leading financial literacy curriculum for high school students, proudly announces the continued success of its digital delivery model through the Kitaboo e-publishing suite. For the past three years, Money Vehicle has leveraged Kitaboo to bring an interactive, mobile-first experience to classrooms across the country — and now, with an expanded suite of integrations, schools nationwide can seamlessly implement the program through their existing platforms. With over three successful years using Kitaboo, Money Vehicle has transformed how students and teachers engage with financial literacy. Coupled with integrations across major education systems — including Google Classroom, 1EdTech, Canvas, Classlink, SAML2.0, Shibboleth, OpenAthens, OneRoster, ONIX, LT1.3, and rostering and SSO through Clever, Schoology, D2L, and Blackboard — educators can deploy the curriculum instantly, with no heavy lift from district IT teams.With more than 30+ states now requiring financial literacy education for high school graduation — and even more considering legislation — Money Vehicle, powered by Kitaboo, is making it easier than ever for schools to meet these mandates. Whether schools need immediate digital access or traditional printed materials, Money Vehicle delivers a fully supported, flexible solution for every district and learning environment in English and Spanish.Money Vehicle remains committed to staying at the forefront of educational technology. As advancements in Artificial Intelligence and classroom automation accelerate, the program is designed to evolve alongside these innovations, ensuring students and teachers have the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.At the same time, Money Vehicle understands that many schools and families value the tangible experience of printed materials. To accommodate all learning and teaching styles, Money Vehicle proudly services brick-and-mortar schools that prefer traditional paper textbooks, teacher guides, and student workbooks. The team is happy to provide print options and drop ship materials directly to districts, teachers, or even homeschooling families — ensuring that every educator and learner receives the resources they prefer.As part of its student-centered approach, Money Vehicle has also enhanced its Capstone Character Project — the program’s culminating assignment where students build their personal financial plans. Students can now leverage technology platforms like Google Sites to design and present their projects, creating dynamic, personalized portfolios that showcase their understanding of financial literacy concepts and their goals for the future.Teaching a new curriculum can often feel like a daunting undertaking for educators — especially when it comes with complicated technology. That’s why Money Vehicle is proud to keep the tech simple and intuitive, so teachers can focus on what matters most: creating meaningful conversations in the classroom, not troubleshooting platforms or navigating complex systems.“Our mission is to make financial literacy accessible and easy to teach in every classroom across the country,” said Theresa Seiler, VP of Operations at Money Vehicle. “For three successful years, Kitaboo has allowed us to meet students wherever they are — on any device, anytime. But what really sets us apart is how we support district technology teams. By integrating directly with the platforms schools already use, we simplify onboarding and make scalable rollouts easier than ever. Whether a district serves hundreds or thousands of students, we remove the technical barriers so schools can focus on empowering students with life-changing financial education while utilizing technology that protects student data instead of exposing it.”“Money Vehicle is proud to meet schools where they are today — and where they’re going tomorrow,” added Jedidiah Collins, CFP, founder of Money Vehicle. “As education technology advances, our team is committed to staying ahead of the curve, delivering a curriculum that not only fits into existing systems but evolves alongside them. Whether through Canvas, Google Classroom, Clever, or future AI-powered platforms, we make sure educators and students always have a seamless path to financial literacy.”Educators are seeing the difference firsthand. Chase Moline, teacher at Saddleback Valley’s Mission Viejo High School, in California, shared, “Money Vehicle makes it easy. The materials are ready to go, the integrations work with what our school already uses, and it takes the pressure off teachers. I get to focus on my students and the conversations we’re having about their financial futures — not on complicated tech.” With California’s Assembly Bill (AB) 2927 making financial literacy a graduation requirement, Money Vehicle is committed to simplifying implementation for teachers and districts through seamless technology integrations that support easy, scalable adoption.Through its advanced technology, print options, and mission-driven approach, Money Vehicle continues to make strides toward its ambitious goal of helping 1 million students create their personal financial plans by 2030.To learn more about Money Vehicle’s curriculum, Capstone Character Project, and integration capabilities, visit: www.yourmoneyvehicle.com About Money VehicleMoney Vehicle is an innovative financial literacy curriculum designed to empower high school students with the knowledge and tools to take control of their financial futures. Created by former NFL player and certified financial planner Jedidiah Collins, CFP, Money Vehicle combines interactive digital content, live instruction, and project-based learning to help students build personal financial plans and prepare for real-world financial decisions. Trusted by hundreds of schools nationwide, Money Vehicle equips educators with easy-to-use resources, seamless integrations, and flexible print options for any classroom environment. Learn more at www.yourmoneyvehicle.com About KitabooKitaboo is a leading digital publishing platform used by publishers, educational institutions, and enterprises worldwide to create and distribute interactive content. With advanced features such as multimedia enhancements, analytics, and mobile accessibility, Kitaboo empowers organizations to deliver engaging digital learning experiences across devices. Supporting integrations with major learning management systems and accessibility standards, Kitaboo enables scalable and seamless delivery of educational content to learners everywhere. Learn more at www.kitaboo.com

