Unlocking Financial Futures In Louisiana: Money Vehicle, Leads Empowers HS and Conference for Financial Literacy Month

Jed Collings and Money Vehicle at InspireNola Student Induction Ceremony

Former New Orleans Saints Player and Financial Educator Returns to Inspire Students During Financial Literacy Month,Goal to Reach 1 Million Students Nationwide

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Financial Literacy Month, Jedidiah Collins, CFP— founder of Money Vehicle , bestselling author, and former New Orleans Saints fullback — is returning to New Orleans to present at the Annual Conference on Financial Education, hosted by the Institute for Financial Literacy ( FinancialLit.org ). His featured session, “Choices for Your Paycheck,” will equip educators and community leaders with practical tools to help young people make smart financial decisions from their very first paycheck.A proud Saints alumnus, Collins views his time with the New Orleans Saints as one of his greatest accomplishments. Now, as a financial educator and advocate, he is giving back to the community that once cheered him on from the stands. His visit is part of a larger effort to bring personal finance education to Louisiana students, made possible through the support of the New Orleans Saints and the Dollars to Dreams Grant, sponsored by the University of New Orleans."Returning to New Orleans — a city and team that holds such a special place in my heart — to help students take control of their financial futures is truly an honor," said Collins. "As a former Saint, I know the power of this community and the Who-Dat nation. Now, with the incredible support of the Saints and the Dollars to Dreams Grant, we’re building a legacy far beyond the field — one of financial empowerment for the next generation."In addition to his appearance at the conference, Collins will visit classrooms in the New Orleans and Jefferson Parish School Districts, engaging directly with students and educators to bring real-world financial lessons to life. His hands-on approach embodies Money Vehicle’s bold mission to reach 1 million students with essential financial education.Further celebrating local success, Dr. Tandra Taylor and the team at Edna Karr High School, part of the InspireNOLA network, will host their Financial Literacy Induction Ceremony during Collins’ visit. The event honors students who have completed the Money Vehicle program, recognizing their dedication to mastering critical money management skills."At Edna Karr High School, we are deeply committed to preparing our students for success beyond the classroom," said Dr. Tandra Taylor, financial literacy instructor at InspireNOLA’s Edna Karr High School . "The comprehensive resources and structured curriculum provided by Money Vehicle have been instrumental in elevating our financial literacy program. Not only does it equip our students with essential life skills, but it also streamlines our instructional approach, allowing educators like myself to deliver impactful, real-world lessons with confidence. We are truly grateful for this partnership and the opportunities it creates for our students to build secure, prosperous futures."The Annual Conference on Financial Education (ACFEonline.org), presented by the Institute for Financial Literacy, is a cornerstone event for professionals advancing financial education nationwide. Since its founding in 2002, the nonprofit has worked to integrate financial education into organizational services across the country. Its certification division, Fincert.org, remains the premier certifying body for financial educators and counselors, elevating the quality and reach of financial literacy programs.For more information about the conference, visit ACFEonline.org. To learn more about Money Vehicle’s nationwide movement to empower students, visit YourMoneyVehicle.com.About the Institute for Financial LiteracyThe Institute for Financial Literacy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the financial capacity of individuals and communities. Since 2002, the Institute has partnered with organizations to integrate financial education into their services. Fincert.org, its certification division, advances professional standards for financial educators and counselors. The Annual Conference on Financial Education is an essential gathering for professionals committed to expanding access to quality financial education.About Money VehicleMoney Vehicle is a leading financial education company founded by Jedidiah Collins, CFP. Designed to empower students with real-world money skills, the Money Vehicle curriculum is used in classrooms across the country to demystify personal finance and prepare young people for financial independence.

