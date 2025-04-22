Mercy University Celebrates Global Cinema at 25th Annual International Film Festival

The Film Festival brings acclaimed international films and thought-provoking post-screening discussions to Mercy’s Westchester Campus from April 22–25.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercy University kicks off its 25th Annual International Film Festival tonight, bringing acclaimed international films and thought-provoking post-screening discussions to its Westchester Campus from April 22–25. The screenings will take place each evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Lecture Hall at 555 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, New York. Admission is free and open to the public.The festival, hosted by the School of Liberal Arts, showcases powerful storytelling from around the world, paired with insightful commentary from distinguished guest speakers.“The International Film Festival is a big highlight of the School of Liberal Arts calendar every spring, bringing together the Mercy community with film lovers from across our region,” said Peter West, dean of the School of Liberal Arts at Mercy University. “I am grateful to Steven DeRosa and the Festival committee for putting together such a wonderful slate of films and speakers once again this year. Pass the popcorn!”“A lot goes into planning the festival—screening films, committee discussions, and coordinating logistics—but to me, the magic happens in pairing the right speaker with each film,” said Steven DeRosa, festival coordinator and senior lecturer for Cinema Studies at Mercy University. “The right speaker can ignite fascinating conversations and offer new perspectives that transform each evening into something far more than a night at the movies.”Festival Schedule:• Tuesday, April 22 – “Io Capitano” (121 minutes, Italy)Directed by Matteo GarroneA Homeric fairy tale that tells the adventurous journey of two young boys, Seydou and Moussa, who leave Dakar to reach Europe.Drama | Wolof, French (with English subtitles)Guest Speaker: Boukary Sawadogo, Ph.D• Wednesday, April 23 – “The Perfect Candidate” (104 minutes, Saudi Arabia)Directed by Haifaa Al-MansourA determined young Saudi doctor's surprise run for office in the local city elections sweeps up her family and community as they struggle to accept their town's first female candidate.Drama | Arabic (with English subtitles)Guest Speaker: Ayaat Abdelah• Thursday, April 24 – “La Suprema” (83 minutes, Colombia)Directed by Felipe HolguinIn a remote village without electricity, a teenager convinces the whole town to find a way of watching her estranged uncle compete in a televised world championship boxing match.Drama | Spanish (with English subtitles)Guest Speaker: Alan Hartman, Ph.D.• Friday, April 25 – “The Monster” (127 minutes, Japan)Directed by Hirokazu KoreedaWhen her son Minato starts misbehaving, his mother suspects something is wrong. After discovering a teacher's involvement, she confronts the school. As the narrative unfolds from the perspectives of the mother, teacher, and child, the truth emerges.Drama | Japanese (with English subtitles)Guest Speaker: Sidney Gottlieb, Ph.D.For more information about the Mercy University School of Liberal Arts International Film Festival, please contact DeRosa at sderosa1@mercy.edu or visit the International Film Festival webs page at https://www.mercy.edu/academics/school-liberal-arts/international-film-festival ###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

