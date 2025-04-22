Pick Heaters, Inc. Celebrates the 80th Anniversary of the Pick Heater

Pick Heaters Inc.

Pick Heaters, Inc., a leader in the design and manufacture of steam injection heating systems, proudly celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Pick Heater.

WEST BEND, WI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pick Heaters, Inc. , a leader in the design and manufacture of direct steam injection heating systems, proudly celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Pick Heater. Since its inception in 1945, the Pick Heater has revolutionized the industry with its innovative design and efficiency.History:The Pick Heater journey began in 1943 when Pick Manufacturing acquired Mona Sales, a West Bend company marketing a steam injection heater. In 1945, Alan Pick, the founder of Pick Heaters, Inc., made improvements to the design, developing a more quiet and efficient steam injection heater featuring a modulating piston arrangement that is still in use today. Current owner, Prudence Pick Hway, is the third generation of the Pick family to lead the business.Products:Over the last eight decades, the Pick brand has evolved and expanded its product offerings, becoming a trusted name in the industry. The company secured multiple patents contributing to advancements in steam injection heating technology, including the 1976 patent for preventing water hammer in high-pressure steam injection heaters and the 1984 patent for the award-winning Sanitary steam injection heater. Pick Heaters is the only steam injection company to offer a true instantaneous variable water flow design for multiple use points. A slight modification to the proven Pick heater design, referred to as the BX Heater is successfully applied for industrial starch cooking, slurry, and wastewater heating. The latest innovation is a Pick desuperheater with a single nozzle water spray design.Future:As Pick Heaters celebrates this significant anniversary, the company extends its gratitude to its loyal customers, dedicated employees, and partners who have supported its journey. The future holds exciting possibilities as Pick Heaters continues to lead the way in process heating technology.For more information about Pick Heaters, Inc. and its products, please visit www.pickheaters.com , email: info1@pickheaters.com, or phone: 262-338-1191.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.