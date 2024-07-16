Pick Heaters Appoints Mark Brueggemann as President
WEST BEND, WI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pick Heaters, Inc., a leader in advanced industrial heating solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Brueggemann as its new President, effective immediately. Mr. Brueggemann, a dedicated member of the Pick Heaters team since 1992, steps into this role following the retirement of Mike Schopp, who served the company with distinction for 42 years.
Mark Brueggemann, President
Mark Brueggemann, with his extensive experience as a Vice President and National Sales Manager, has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and innovation. His leadership has been characterized by a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the industry’s evolving needs.
Mark’s vision for Pick Heaters aligns with the company’s core values of quality, performance, and reliability. His proven track record and strategic approach will be invaluable as Pick Heaters continues to expand its reach and develop innovative heating solutions.
Under Mr. Brueggemann’s leadership, Pick Heaters is poised to continue to maintain its position at the forefront of the process heating industry. The company looks forward to a new chapter of innovation and success with Mark Brueggemann at the helm.
For more information: www.pickheaters.com email: info1@pickheaters.com or phone: 262-338-1191.
