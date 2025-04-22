Marmalade Unveils New Brooklyn Boutique, Elevating Community and Emerging Designers

A Refreshed Space Designed for Connection, Creativity, and a More Elevated Shopping Experience

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marmalade, the mother-daughter-owned boutique known for their curated selection of emerging and established designers, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their newly relocated Brooklyn boutique. This permanent space reflects Marmalade’s evolution and commitment to offering an elevated shopping experience where fashion, creativity, and community intersect.

After years of building a presence in Brooklyn, Marmalade sought a location that better aligned with their commitment to offering a more refined and contemporary selection. The new space will provide an elevated atmosphere for customers while allowing for expanded event programming, brand partnerships, and exclusive collection launches.

“Our move to this new location is about more than just the storefront — it’s about creating a home for our community, where fashion meets creativity and connection,” says Marie Widmyer, Founder of Marmalade. “We are excited to bring an elevated experience to Brooklyn while staying true to the heart of what makes Marmalade special.”

The grand reopening event, set for mid-May, will bring together designers, industry professionals, and the local fashion community for an exclusive preview of new collections, brand activations, and engaging conversations about the future of fashion. Guests can expect to discover hand-selected pieces from a diverse range of designers, each chosen for their distinct perspective and forward-thinking approach to style, seamlessly blending creativity with wearability for a life well-dressed.

With a reputation for breaking the mold of traditional boutiques, Marmalade embraces bold fashion choices and a customer-first approach. The new Brooklyn location further cements their position as a leader in the independent fashion retail space, bridging the gap between luxury and accessibility.

With locations in Coeur d’Alene, Brooklyn, and Savannah, Marmalade has become a go-to destination for those seeking a thoughtfully curated mix of styles. The Brooklyn relocation underscores the brand’s vision of creating a dynamic fashion hub — one that fosters personal expression and discovery while championing independent designers.

Marmalade’s Fashion Director and Stylist, Kasey Widmyer, adds, “We look forward to welcoming the community into our new home and continuing to shape New York’s evolving fashion landscape. This new space allows us to showcase even more unique designers, curate elevated styling experiences, and create a destination where customers can truly immerse themselves in fashion. We can’t wait to share this next chapter of Marmalade with our loyal shoppers and new visitors!”

For more information about Marmalade and their curated selection of designers, visit www.marmaladefreshclothing.com.

For additional information or interview specifics, please contact Caylie Shelton, PR Publicist, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

About Marmalade: Marmalade is a mother-daughter-owned boutique that celebrates personal style and individuality. Originating in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, our family-owned and operated brand has blossomed over the last 15 years to include locations in Brooklyn, New York, and Savannah, Georgia.

At Marmalade, we want customers to be inspired when they walk into our stores. We believe confidence is the best accessory, and personal style is a taste acquired over a lifetime of self-discovery. Our boutiques reflect our philosophy with collections that blend practical styles and luxurious quality, perfect for those who live their lives to the fullest. Inspired by our cherished memories shopping together, Marmalade features a diverse and sophisticated selection of designers from around the world to get our customers excited about getting dressed.

