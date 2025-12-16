The End Brain Cancer Initiative Releases Free Educational Videos to Help Caregivers Tackle Financial Toxicity

National Family Caregivers Self Care Series

Free educational videos from the Nov 7th Caregiver’s Self Care and Tools webinar, focused on tackling financial toxicity, are now available to the public.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 7th, 2025, the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) hosted its bi-annual National Caregiver’s Self Care and Tools webinar, an educational event designed for caregivers to gain valuable insights from those who truly understand the unique challenges of being a caregiver. Free educational videos from this event, which focused on tackling financial toxicity and resources, are now available to the public.These videos include a presentation from Keynote Speaker Aimee Hoch MSW, LSW, OSW-C, FACCC, on “Navigating the Costs of Care.” Aimee is an integral member of the Oncology Financial Advocacy Team at St. Luke’s Grand View Campus, formerly Grand View Health, where she created and launched the Financial Navigation Program in 2018. Nationally, she serves as a Financial Navigation Specialist for the Cancer Support Community Helpline and frequently speaks on the topics of financial toxicity and financial navigation in cancer care.“This information is so needed to hear by all healthcare communities as it helps to bridge caregiver and patient unmet needs, fears, and gaps in patient education and increase treatment access,” said Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative Founder and CEO.These free educational videos are available to watch now by visiting the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s website: https://endbraincancer.org/caregiver-event-nov-2025/ . We ask that you circulate these educational videos and resources out to your networks and visit our website often as we continually add valuable caregiver content, information, and resources.To support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's Programs & Services, including future educational events/webinars and videos, please consider making a donation of $50 or more for production and distribution costs at https://endbraincancer.org/donate/ Thank you to presenting sponsor Novocure for making this free patient and caregiver disease educational event and these free educational videos possible. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, nonsmall cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Visit https://www.novocure.com/ for further information.About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

