The End Brain Cancer Initiative Shares PCNSL Patient Friendly Resource About ONO PHARMA Phase II PROSPECT Study Results

EBCI helps PCNSL patients understand the results from ONO PHARMA's recent phase II PROSPECT study, which tested the safety and efficacy of tirabrutinib.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONO PHARMA recently announced positive results from the phase II PROSPECT study, which tested the safety and efficacy of tirabrutinib is in U.S. patients with relapsed (came back after treatment) or refractory (didn’t respond to treatment) Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL). The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has created a patient friendly resource for PCNSL patients, caregivers, and family members to easily understand these results, which can be found at https://endbraincancer.org/ono-pharma/ Tirabrutinib is an oral (taken by mouth) targeted therapy. It works by blocking a protein called BTK (Bruton’s tyrosine kinase), which plays a role in cancer cell growth. While it’s already approved for PCNSL in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, it is still being studied in the U.S.Tirabrutinib may offer a new treatment option for patients with relapsed or refractory PCNSL. It showed promising results in shrinking tumors and had a manageable safety profile. EBCI anticipates a global confirmatory trial related to tirabrutinib’s benefit in the future. People who would like more information about this study or other treatment options should contact EBCI’s Clinical Research Coordinator and Patient Navigator, Shreya Prakash, at Shreya@EndBrainCancer.org or at 425-436-8688.About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., LtdOno Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. delivers innovative therapies for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of “Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain,” Ono targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at https://endbraincancer.org/ Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

