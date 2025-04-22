Cleanup Atlanta event at Piedmont Park organized by ALLATRA for Earth Day and Autism Awareness Month

ALLATRA volunteers at Piedmont Park at the Cleanup event for Earth Day and Autism Awareness Month ALLATRA Volunteers presenting a Popular science film “Trap for Humanity” at Piedmont Park, Atlanta, GA, for Earth Day and Autism Awareness Month ALLATRA volunteers present the popular science film “Trap for Humanity” at Piedmont Park, Atlanta, GA, for Earth Day and Autism Awareness Month

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of Autism Awareness Month, ALLATRA partnered with local groups, including Clean Up Atlanta, ATL Now, Atlanta Metro Alliance, and ACT International Consulting, to host a dual-purpose event that combined a Cleanup activity with critical scientific research, delivering a groundbreaking message about the potential connection between micro- and nanoplastics and neurological health,including a potential link to autism.The day's activities centered on two key components: a Piedmont park Clean-up and an educational "Picnic and Learn" session that stunned participants with revelations from ALLATRA documentary " Trap for Humanity ," which based on scientific papers and researches examined the impact of micro- and nanoplastics on health, including a potential link to autism.The film reveals a troubling reality: micro- and nanoplastics penetrate air, water, food, our bodies, and even cellular structures, potentially posing a threat not only to the environment but also to brain health. Based on scientific research, the film presents evidence showing how plastic particles accumulate in the body, causing inflammation and toxic effects.Also, studies cited in the film suggest a possible connection between the accumulation of plastics and neurological disorders, including autism.The participants of this event were very grateful for this information. We continue our series of events, so wait for the announcement of the event in May. Happy Earth Day and let's protect our planet and our health and our lives! Life is the most precious thing we have!About the ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent volunteer organization that conducts large-scale geodynamics, and environmental transformation research. The movement is known for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific cooperation. Additionally, ALLATRA focuses on protecting and preserving human rights and freedoms.

Trap for Humanity | Popular Science Film

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.