CCRC Partners With FHLBank San Francisco To Support Wildfire Recovery

California Community Reinvestment Corporation funds relief and rebuilding efforts for Southern California families impacted by disaster

California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC), California's premier Community Development Finance Institution (CDFI) for multifamily affordable housing lending, is announcing a partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco to support disaster recovery in Southern California following the devastating wildfires that impacted families and communities. Through FHLBank San Francisco's Disaster Relief Member Matching Contribution Program, CCRC has directed critical funds to Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County (NHS)—a mission-driven nonprofit with deep roots in local housing and community development.The history of Altadena is one of cultural significance and one that speaks to the central tenets of the California Community Reinvestment Corporation. This historically Black and Latino community was one of the areas hardest hit by the wildfires and is home to generational homeowners and small businesses, many of which now face uncertain futures. CCRC’s donation of $25,000 is being matched by FHLBank San Francisco as part of its $2 million wildfire relief initiative, which includes $1.4 million in $2-for-$1 matching funds for member institutions. NHS of Los Angeles County, which has been empowering residents and preserving affordable homeownership since 1984, is using the funds to assist with both immediate needs and long-term recovery planning of communities across Southern California.“This isn’t typically our space—we do not have a disaster relief program,” said Tia Boatman Patterson, President and CEO of CCRC. “But when we saw the opportunity to partner with FHLBank San Francisco and get much-needed funding into the hands of an organization like NHS, which is already on the ground doing the work, we knew we had to act.”For CCRC, this collaboration reflects a deeper commitment to community preservation and long-term resilience. The wildfires impacted neighborhoods that are not only rich in culture and history but also represent some of the few areas in Southern California where generational Black and Latino homeownership has been sustained. With the state and local agencies still navigating clean-up and recovery logistics, CCRC saw an urgent opportunity to step in where it could add value—by leveraging strategic partnerships to uplift those directly involved in recovery. By supporting NHS, CCRC aims to keep these efforts top of mind and ensure that families, small businesses and historic communities like Altadena are not left behind in the rebuilding process.“The wildfires may have faded from headlines, but recovery does not stop when the flames are out,” said Tia Boatman Patterson. “This partnership is rooted in the commitment to keeping the rebuilding process visible and ongoing until these communities are fully restored.”About California Community Reinvestment Corporation:California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC) is a reliable and trusted partner and California’s premier multifamily affordable housing lender, tackling the affordable housing crisis throughout the state. CCRC and its lending products are providing term financing for multifamily rental housing in California through a taxable mortgage pool and by committing to purchase tax-exempt bonds directly. With the help of various products and partnerships, CCRC can offer CRA-eligible lending and investment opportunities. This financial support has led to the creation of more than 48,000 low-cost housing units for vulnerable individuals and families across the state of California. For more information, visit https://www.e-ccrc.org/ About Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County (NHS):Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County (NHS) is the largest nonprofit affordable homeownership provider in Southern California, dedicated to strengthening communities and empowering low- to moderate-income families. Since 1984, NHS has developed or rehabilitated over 27,000 housing and commercial units, placed 4.8 million families on the path to homeownership, and reinvested more than $8.5 billion into underserved neighborhoods. Through services such as affordable mortgage lending, financial education, real estate development and neighborhood revitalization, NHS helps create vibrant, resilient communities across Los Angeles County. For more information, visit https://www.nhslacounty.org About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco:The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial FHLBank San Francisco | Public institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient. For more information, visit https://www.fhlbsf.com/

