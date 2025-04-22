Swiftdrain Supplies Heavy Duty Trench Drain System to Fort Eisenhower for U.S. Army Installation

Ankit Sehgal of Swiftdrain

System designed for military vehicle traffic supports infrastructure at the Installation Transportation Office Motor Pool.

It’s an honor to play a part in building US defense infrastructure. Contributing to the ongoing success of our nations critical infrastructure is a responsibility that is held in the highest regard.” — Ankit Sehgal, CEO Swiftdrain

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swiftdrain, a leading U.S. supplier of trench drain systems, has successfully delivered a heavy duty drainage system to Fort Eisenhower in Georgia, supporting the United States Army’s General Services Division.The 6 inch wide pre-sloped trench drain system was equipped with heavy duty ductile iron grates, engineered specifically to withstand the traffic and weight of military-grade vehicles operating at the Installation Transportation Office’s motor pool section. The system was installed by Quality Plus Services, a trusted federal contracting firm.The project manager, Cale Newsome, noted the smooth coordination and timely delivery provided by Swiftdrain. He expressed appreciation for the efficiency and responsiveness of the team throughout the process. According to a statement, Newsome shared that the positive experience with this installation has led them to plan to use Swiftdrain in a future military project.Ankit Sehgal, CEO of Swiftdrain, stated: “It’s an honor to play a part in building and maintaining United States defense infrastructure. Contributing to the ongoing success of our nations critical infrastructure is a responsibility and purpose that is held in the highest regard.”This installation underscores Swiftdrain’s ongoing commitment to delivering dependable drainage solutions for mission-critical applications. The company continues to support a wide range of military, aerospace, and industrial projects nationwide.About SwiftdrainSwiftdrain is a U.S.-based supplier of trench drain systems for commercial, municipal, and industrial use. Serving customers across the nation, Swiftdrain provides high-performance drainage solutions tailored to the needs of heavy traffic environments, including airports, military bases, loading docks, and transportation hubs.Contact:SwiftdrainMedia RelationsPress@swiftdrain.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.