Swiftdrain Delivers High-Performance Trench Drain Systems for Raytheon

Heavy duty class E ductile iron grates suitable for up to 134,000 lbs per foot

Swiftdrain has supplied 1,000 linear feet of heavy-duty pre-sloped precast Class E trench drains for a state-of-the-art bomb bunker at 8920 Raytheon Parkway.

We appreciate the trust that Raytheon and Northwest have in Swiftdrain, their six-figure advanced investment expressed a high level of confidence in us, and we delivered.” — Ankit Sehgal

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swiftdrain , a leading provider of drainage systems, was recently awarded a contract by Northwest Construction to design and deliver a high-performance drainage system for a bomb bunker at 8920 Raytheon Parkway. The project involves the development of over 1,000 linear feet of heavy-duty class E precast trench drain designed to withstand the most demanding conditions.The project is being completed in two phases, with Swiftdrain successfully delivering the first and second phase. Installation has been progressing smoothly, according to all those involved.Ankit Sehgal, CEO of Swiftdrain, expressed his appreciation in partnering with two industry leaders on this project. “We appreciate the trust that Raytheon and Northwest have in Swiftdrain, their six-figure advanced investment expressed a high level of confidence in us, and we delivered.”Swiftdrain has a proven track record of providing high-performance trench drain systems for leading defense and aerospace organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and Department of Energy. This latest collaboration with Raytheon and Northwest Construction further cements Swiftdrain’s reputation as a trusted partner in complex and mission-critical defense projects.With a focus on customer success, Swiftdrain continues to lead the way in delivering drainage solutions that perform in the toughest environments.About Swiftdrain: Swiftdrain is one of the leading providers of high-performance drainage systems in the United States.For more information, visit www.swiftdrain.com

