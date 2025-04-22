Broadened perspectives on women’s leadership and mediation

Lauren is currently pursuing a law degree at the University of Newcastle. She learned about the UNITAR “She Leads for Peace Summer School” through her former supervisor at work. Initially drawn to the programme to acquire new skills for her future career, she realized that the experience offered much more than she had anticipated, broadening her perspective on women’s leadership in the broader sustaining peace ecosystem.

While the programme focused on women's leadership for peace, Lauren considered that its scope extended far beyond career-focused skills. The programme covered lessons on interpersonal skills, horizontal management, and peace negotiations. These lessons emphasized the importance of understanding and valuing different perspectives, moving away from adversarial approaches, and seeking common ground, which impacted her approach as a law student and future professional.

The She Leads for Peace Summer School’s emphasis on diverse ways of thinking was particularly impactful. Lauren considers that her law degree tends to be limited to black-and-white thinking, but the UNITAR programme introduced her to the idea that two things can be true at once. While Lauren has always considered herself an open-minded person, this broadened perspective enabled her to approach situations with greater flexibility, focusing on finding middle ground rather than resorting to defensive positions.