Kansas City Univeristy Board of Trustees Chair Robert Juhasz, DO, Receives William D. Miller Award

Dr. Robert Juhasz (third from left) accepts award alongside AACOM leadership and KCU President & CEO Dr. Marc B. Hahn Dr. Robert Juhasz, Chair of KCU's Board of Trustees

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert S. Juhasz, DO, MACOI, FACP, chair of the Kansas City University (KCU) Board of Trustees and a 1981 graduate of the University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, has been named the 2025 recipient of the William D. Miller Award by the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM).

Presented annually, the William D. Miller Award honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the advancement of osteopathic medical education. Juhasz, whose leadership in academic and clinical medicine spans more than four decades, exemplifies the values and vision of the osteopathic profession.

A nationally recognized physician leader, Juhasz is an emeritus member of Cleveland Clinic, where he held numerous roles—including serving as president of South Pointe Hospital from 2013 to 2017. A pioneer in the adoption of electronic health records, he was instrumental in the implementation of Cleveland Clinic’s electronic medical record system before many physicians had embraced digital tools. In 2005, he was invited to participate on a national panel with President George W. Bush to discuss the benefits of electronic medical records and their potential to improve the quality and safety of patient care.

“Dr. Juhasz embodies the core principals of osteopathic medicine,” said Marc B. Hahn, DO, president and CEO of KCU. “This award is a testament to his profound impact on our profession and our university. We are proud to have his guidance and vision at the helm of our Board of Trustees.”

Throughout his career, Juhasz has held numerous leadership roles, including serving as the 118th president of the American Osteopathic Association. He played a pivotal role in shaping the early implementation of the single accreditation system for graduate medical education, which unified the accreditation of most postdoctoral training programs.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the osteopathic profession and my alma mater, Kansas City University, throughout my career and now as chair of the KCU Board of Trustees,” said Juhasz. “This recognition by AACOM is especially meaningful as I reflect on the many mentors, colleagues and students who have inspired and guided my journey.”

His enduring contributions to health care, education and innovation continue to influence the profession and inspire the next generation of osteopathic physicians.

