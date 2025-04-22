Learn about trapshooting at MDC program at Andy Dalton Range on May 3

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Trapshooting is a popular activity for sport shooters and also for hunters trying to improve their shotgun skills.

People can get tips on trapshooting at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Shotgun – Learning to Shoot Trap, Intermediate Level.” This free program will be May 3 from 8:30-11 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This program is not for a beginning shotgun shooter, but rather for the experienced shotgun shooter who wants to learn more about shooting trap. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204209

Trap is a shotgun sport shooting activity where clay targets are launched from one “house” which is located 16 yards in front of the shooter. Targets are launched in a 44-degree fan pattern – some are launched straight away from the shooter while others are launched at angles to the left or right. The height of the launch can also be varied.

At the May 3 program, MDC Outdoor Education Center Specialist, Ali Cannefax will cover trap-related topics such as how trap works, how to mount your gun, hold points, break points, forward allowance, and what type of guns and loads work best for trapshooting. Dalton Range staff will provide 20-gauge shotguns and ammunition or participants can bring their own unloaded gun to the program. Participants who plan to use their own ammunition should bring a minimum of 50 rounds of new ammunition in the gauge of their gun. People who bring their own shotguns should leave all firearms (including concealed carry handguns) in their vehicles until the classroom portion of the program is finished and individuals are ready to move to the shooting range. There should be no live ammunition or uncased firearms inside the classroom.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 4897 Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Dalton Range by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.