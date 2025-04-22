Beach More, Wait Less – Buy Your State Beach Parking Pass Now

Published on Tuesday, April 22, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) encourages you to purchase your 2025 state beach season parking passes now. DEM starts online sales of these passes annually in January to give you plenty of time to prepare. Don’t wait until the hot weather hits and want to get to the beach. You can purchase resident, non-resident, or senior parking passes online at www.beachparkingri.com. For step-by-step details on purchasing your state beach parking pass online, click here.

Purchasing passes in advance helps reduce wait times at entry booths. Once purchased, passes take up to 24 hours to validate, as residency, age and payment are verified. New this year, returning customers with unchanged registration information can bypass the verification process. These updates are part of DEM’s new contract with parking vendor, LAZ Parking.

If you are a frequenter at Roger Wheeler State Beach, be aware it is getting a major makeover and will open later than usual this year – mark your calendars for Saturday, June 14th. While construction will pause during the 2025 beach season, visitors can expect a smaller beach area with sections of beach being rocky. There will be fenced-off construction zones along the East and West sides of the beach, extending into the parking lot and beach front itself. Beach access will be available at both ends of the parking lot, with most visitors entering through the pavilion. The good news? Restrooms, showers, and concessions will be open for your convenience and lifeguards will be on duty. Thank you for your patience as we work to enhance you beach experience for the future.

“For many Rhode Islanders and visitors alike, the cold days of winter and rainy days of spring have everyone longing for the upcoming beach season at the Ocean State’s spectacular state beaches,” said Governor Dan McKee. “The more beachgoers who buy their parking passes ahead of time, the faster we'll all be able get on our beautiful beaches during the busy summer ahead.”



“Now is the time to plan for this summer's hazy, hot, and humid beach days ahead by buying your 2025 state beach season parking pass for some of the best beaches around," said DEM Director Terry Gray. "Beach parking passes make a great gift for loved ones, friends, and co-workers any time of year, while offering quicker access to beach lots during the busy summer season.”

Beach season parking passes are available at the following rates: Resident passes - $30, Non-resident passes - $60, Resident senior passes - $15, Non-resident senior passes -$30. No-cost disability beach parking passes are available for eligible individuals; contact RI State Parks Headquarters at 401-667-6200 for more information. Season passes are non-refundable, so be sure you purchase the correct pass based on residency and/or age.

Gift certificates are available to purchase online. The gift certificates are non-refundable and cannot be redeemed for cash. If a gift certificate is lost, please contact rhodeislandbeaches@lazparking.com for assistance.

Also new this year, DEM will have a new office location to purchase beach season parking passes in person at Fishermen’s Memorial State Park & Campground at 1011 Point Judith Road, Narragansett. We hope to have this office open before Memorial Day, so please stay tuned for more information and operating hours.

Season Pass Holders can use express lanes for speedier access. Purchasing a season pass online helps keep express lanes open. Express lanes are available at all state beaches except for East Beach, Charlestown Breachway, and Salty Brine. DEM’s parking vendor, LAZ Parking, uses license plate recognition (LPR) to confirm payment for fast entry. Please allow space at the gate for LRP scanning; bumper-to-bumper driving may cause delays. Season passes are linked electronically to your license plate, so no physical pass is needed.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.