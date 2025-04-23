JaiCO (JennyCo) and BioInsights Forge Strategic Alliance to Advance Personalized Functional Medicine

JaiCO, a pioneer in decentralized web 3.0 healthcare, and BioInsights, a leader in functional medicine solutions, are pleased to announce a strategic alliance

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JaiCO , (formally JennyCo), a pioneer in decentralized web 3.0 healthcare data management, and BioInsights , a leader in functional medicine solutions, are pleased to announce a strategic alliance aimed at transforming personalized healthcare delivery. This collaboration will integrate JaiCO's secure, patient-centric data platform with BioInsights' comprehensive functional medicine protocols, empowering healthcare providers and patients with actionable insights, personalized care plans and $JCO Longevity Token rewards.JaiCO's platform enables individuals to securely own, store, and monetize their personal health data using AI agents and advanced Web 3.0 blockchain technology. Users will earn $JCO Longevity Token rewards by sharing their anonymized data, which is then utilized to generate personalized health recommendations, also encompassing areas such as nutrition, mental health, pharmacopeia, and fitness. JaiCO is committed to using personal data for the ultimate goal of increasing longevity by disease prevention.BioInsights offers an all-in-one functional medicine platform that simplifies diagnostics, treatment planning, and fulfillment for healthcare providers. Their services include the Predictive Dysfunction Index (PDI), over 200 treatment protocols, and seamless supplement fulfillment, all designed to enhance patient outcomes and practice efficiency.Travis Bond MD, CEO and Founder of BioInsights states: “At BioInsights, we believe healthcare transforms when patients are empowered and providers are equipped. Our partnership with JaiCO unites decentralized, AI-driven data with precision functional medicine to deliver smarter care, better outcomes, and truly personalized, preventative health. Together, we’re creating a future where data serves the patient.”By integrating JaiCO's decentralized data platform with BioInsights' functional medicine solutions, this alliance aims to:• Enhance Patient Empowerment: Patients maintain control over their health data and receive personalized, AI-agent generated actionable insights to improve their well-being.• Streamline Provider Workflows: Healthcare providers gain access to comprehensive patient data and evidence-based treatment protocols, facilitating more efficient and effective care delivery.• Advance Personalized Medicine: Combining robust data analytics with functional medicine approaches enables the development of tailored health interventions that address individual patient needs.• Reward Patients for Positive Outcomes: $JCO Longevity Tokens ($JCO) will be utilized as a reward mechanism for outcomes, app subscription services, and other patient-centric tasks.This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to ethical, patient-centric healthcare innovation. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and evidence-based medicine, JaiCO and BioInsights are poised to set new standards in personalized healthcare delivery.As Michael Nova, MD CEO and Founder of JaiCO states: “There is no more powerful data in all of healthcare than outcome data…such as did the treatment plan, supplement, or drug work? JaiCO is dedicated to capturing this, and other, valuable healthcare informtion and using it for all patients and physicians”About JaiCOJaiCO is a Web 3.0 healthcare Data Software Service company that empowers individuals to own, store, and monetize their personal health data securely. Utilizing AI and blockchain technologies, JaiCO provides personalized health insights and rewards users for their data contributions, fostering a more patient-centric healthcare ecosystem. JaiCO is committed to the ultimate goal of increasing longevity by disease prevention. The $JCO Token is traded on the Ascendex DEX DeFi exchange.About BioInsightsBioInsights is a comprehensive functional medicine platform designed to simplify diagnostics, treatment planning, and fulfillment for healthcare providers. By offering data-driven tools and standardized protocols, BioInsights enables practitioners to deliver personalized, root-cause care with confidence and efficiency. There are now in the US over +40,000 Functional Medicine providers.JennyCoMichael Nova, MDCEO and co-FounderEmail: michael@jennyco.comPhone: +1 858-342-2160BioInsightsTravis Bond MDCEO and FounderEmail: [Email Address]Phone: [Phone Number]

