JennyCo and Eden Intelligence Inc. Announce Alliance to Revolutionize Patient-Centric, Ethical Healthcare

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Healthcare Intelligence, a division of Eden Intelligence Inc., combines secure, software AI-driven insights with a focus on empathy and user empowerment. Its flagship platform, iHealthReport, provides actionable analysis of lab diagnostics like Blood Cell Counts and Analyte Levels in a user-friendly format for healthcare providers and patients. By prioritizing usability and data sharing, iHealthReport fosters improved health outcomes and patient engagement. Similarly, JennyCo operates at the intersection of AI, IoT, and blockchain as a Web 3.0 healthcare Data Software Service. The Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market size is growing rapidly and valued at USD 7.13 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 595.31 billion by 2032. JennyCo’s decentralized platform empowers individuals to own, store, and monetize personal health data while companies gain access to anonymized insights for research and development. Eden Intelligence will be sharing a part if the revenue of iHealthReport.com, its flagship diagnostic analysis product, with JennyCo.“Eden Healthcare Intelligence is built on the principle that technology shouldn’t just solve problems—it should transform lives. By intertwining secure, AI-driven insights with empathy and user empowerment, we’re redefining what patient-centric care can look like.”— Sharik Currimbhoy Ebrahim, Founder of Eden Intelligence Inc.Through this strategic partnership, Eden Intelligence and JennyCo aim to redefine patient-centric care by uniting ethical AI and decentralized data management and optimization with user compensation. The collaboration integrates Eden’s diagnostic AI tools with JennyCo’s blockchain and Crypto Token ($JCO) ecosystem, promoting transparency and incentivizing health-conscious behaviors. Together, the companies emphasize secure data exchange, ethical AI, and HIPAA compliance, that enable patients to maintain ownership of their medical records while participating in preventative care. This alliance marks a novel step toward global healthcare innovation, to truly disrupt “Sick Care,” and a commitment to patient empowerment. JennyCo will launch its B2C app for patients to gain AI-driven insights, store and optimize their healthcare records, schedule appointments, & reward patients who follow healthcare recommendations like annual physical screenings.“By combining JennyCo’s blockchain ecosystem with Eden’s AI-driven insights, we’re creating a transformative solution that incentivizes and rewards healthy behaviors, while delivering personalized, actionable healthcare intelligence, granting greater control over health data, and fundamentally changing the economics of prevention”— Admiral Bill Owens (Chairman, JennyCo); and Michael Nova MD, (CEO and Founder, JennyCo)MEDIA CONTACTS:• JennyCo Inc.– Michael Nova (CEO), Michael@jennyco.com– Website: www.JennyCo.com - Tel 858 342 2160

