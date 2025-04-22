'Times of My Life' Founder to Teach AI Masterclass on Building a Story-Driven Business

BizHack AI Academy Times of My Life Virtual Biographer

Free Masterclass teaches startup founders and business owners how to turn their personal stories into a strategy to grow their companies.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizHack Academy, in collaboration with the Leaves Legacy Project, will present a free, live masterclass, to help entrepreneurs unlock the power of their personal journey using the revolutionary 'Times of My Life' AI-powered Virtual Biographer. The class is funded by Miami-Dade County’s Strive305 initiative, supporting the growth and innovation of small businesses across the region.

Interested startup founders and business owners can register at https://bizhack.com/masterclass-Build-a-Story-Driven-Business-With-the-AI-Powered-Virtual-Biographer/.

The 90-minute Masterclass, Titled “Build a Story-Driven Business With the AI-Powered Virtual Biographer,” will take place on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 12:30 to 2:00 PM ET. It will be hosted by BizHack Founder and CEO Dan Grech, who will interview Mike O’Donnell, serial entrepreneur and creator of the Virtual Biographer, for a behind-the-scenes look at how he built this innovative storytelling platform—and how entrepreneurs can use it to drive growth.

“Every business has a story—what matters is how you tell it," said Dan Grech, founder of BizHack Academy. "Your founding story isn’t just your background—it’s your competitive advantage. This Masterclass will show you how to transform that story into a powerful business asset.”

The Masterclass will show entrepreneurs and business owners:

* How to craft their origin story and business narrative with the Virtual Biographer.

* How AI can structure, personalize, and professionally write their story in seconds.

* How to use their story strategically to attract customers, raise capital, and fuel growth.

The free Masterclass is open to founders, marketers, and purpose-driven professionals looking to differentiate themselves in a crowded market. Attendees will walk away with actionable tools, creative insights, and a deeper understanding of how storytelling and AI can work together to build trust and accelerate business success. Register Here

About the Presenter: Mike O'Donnell

Mike O’Donnell is Co-Founder and CEO of The Leaves Legacy Project, the public benefit corporation behind the Virtual Biographer. With a career spanning two decades and more than $50 million raised in venture financing, Mike has launched and scaled multiple tech startups, led companies to successful exits, and mentored countless entrepreneurs across the U.S. The Virtual Biographer was born from his personal mission to preserve the life stories lost during Hurricane Katrina and the sudden passing of his mother—an experience that made him the “unexpected family historian.”

About BizHack and its Founder: Dan Grech

Dan Grech is a Pulitzer Prize-winning former journalist and founder of BizHack Academy. As the creator of the Story-Driven Growth™ framework, he’s helped thousands of small businesses unlock clarity, confidence, and growth by aligning their “why” with their marketing, messaging, and leadership.

Dan has led AI-powered training programs in partnership with the Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, and Florida International University. He’s taught storytelling at Princeton, Columbia, and University of Miami – and now he’s here to teach it to you.

Mike ODonnell, The Story-Driven Business Masterclass

Legal Disclaimer:

