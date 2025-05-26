Honor and Remember: Times of My Life Launches Free Memorial Day Tribute Tool to Preserve the Legacy of Fallen Heroes

Times of My Life Virtual Biographer

Create a lasting written tribute to a fallen loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Memorial Day, Times of My Life is proud to announce the launch of its Memorial Day Tribute tool—a heartfelt and meaningful way for loved ones of fallen service members to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

Using the Times of My Life Virtual Biographer, families and friends can now create a lasting written tribute to a father, mother, sibling, spouse, or friend who gave their life in military service. Through a guided virtual interview, the Virtual Biographer helps the storyteller reflect on the life, character, and legacy of their fallen hero. The result is a beautifully written narrative that serves as a powerful keepsake for future generations—and a moving reminder to all of the courage and selflessness of those who served.

There is no cost to use the Memorial Day Tribute tool. Stories can be written, edited, and downloaded for free as a professionally formatted document—perfect for sharing with loved ones, displaying at memorials, or preserving as part of a family legacy.

“This tribute is more than a remembrance—it’s a promise that their story will never be forgotten,” said Mike O’Donnell, founder of the Leaves Legacy Project and creator of Times of My Life. “We believe every fallen service member deserves to have their legacy honored in words. And every family should have the opportunity to tell that story.”

Whether a child remembering a parent or sibling, a spouse cherishing their partner, or a friend honoring a comrade-in-arms, the Memorial Day Tribute is a meaningful way to share memories—and inspire others with their courage.

To create a tribute to a fallen loved one, people can visit: https://stories.timesofmy.life

About Time of My Life

Times of My Life is a web app designed to help people capture, preserve, and share the meaningful stories of their lives. Whether it’s a big milestone or a small, unforgettable moment, Times of My Life makes it easy to turn memories into lasting legacies. The app is an innovative storytelling platform that helps individuals and businesses capture their unique stories through AI-assisted interviews, producing written narratives, podcasts, and video content that serve as powerful personal and professional assets. By providing guided reflections, Times of My Life helps people share their most treasured memories with loved one's today, and preserves them for future generations. Times of My Life is one of a series of programs sponsored by the Leaves Legacy Project, a Public Benefit Corporation.

