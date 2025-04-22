Salon Radiance Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Hair Salon in La Mesa, California

Salon Radiance Logo

LA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Hair Salon in La Mesa, California has been awarded to Salon Radiance. This prestigious recognition honors Salon Radiance for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of products and services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards recognize businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Since 2009, Salon Radiance has been a cornerstone of downtown La Mesa Village, known for delivering exceptional hair services in a welcoming, modern setting. As a full-service salon, Salon Radiance has helped hundreds of clients look and feel their absolute best.Founder and owner Janan Srour turned her childhood dream into reality by becoming both a hairstylist and an educator. With nearly three decades of industry experience, she brings passion & professionalism into the salon.Salon Radiance is home to a diverse and talented team of stylists: Ana Pulido, Alva Estrella, Ray Harris, Stephanie Starbird, Michelle Capossere, Emalyn Fanugao, Merisa Pualani, Kendra Hatherill, Angelica Araiza, Lily Gonzalez, Julie Lea, Monica Pacheco, Melody Pritchard, Sharon Barnett, Shauna Cooper, Cayla Quill, and Leah Hughes. Each stylist contributes a unique style, personality, and area of expertise, creating the dynamic energy that defines the Salon Radiance experience.With eighteen stations, the salon offers a space that is both relaxing and vibrant. Services include haircuts, clipper cuts, wash and blow-drys, hair extensions, permanent color, highlights, root retouches, color correction, balayage, moisture infusion treatments, Keratin smoothing treatments, special occasion updos, bridal hairstyling, and makeup for weddings, fashion shoots, and events.Proudly serving La Mesa and the surrounding communities, Salon Radiance is deeply committed to quality service, creative expression, and building lasting relationships with clients.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Salon Radiance stood out as a leader in the industry. Known for its skilled and friendly team, the salon has earned a stellar reputation within the community, supported by glowing reviews from countless satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many heartfelt testimonials that highlight the team’s exceptional talent, communication, and care“I cannot express how glad I am to have come upon this gem of a place. The owner communicated clearly and made sure to set me up with one of their lovely stylists. Kendra did an amazing job with my color and haircut — I’m in love with the results. She was not only super skilled but also so friendly and helpful! She gave me plenty of great tips for maintaining my hair and suggestions for someone new to the area. I felt so welcomed and well taken care of throughout the entire appointment. I’ll definitely be coming back — highly recommend!”“I had an amazing experience getting my haircut with Angelica! She is so detail-oriented and makes you feel like a brand-new person once you sit in the chair. I felt so pampered in the process. I don’t know where else you would get this kind of luxury treatment. I’ve been to a lot of salons and nowhere have I felt this pampered during a haircut.”“Ray is the most talented, artistic stylist I have ever met — and an overall lovely human. I had an unfortunate cut/color from a different salon, which I didn’t think could be salvaged, but Ray managed to not only fix it but gave me the most beautiful color and flattering cut. I’ve received so many compliments and honestly don’t think my hair has ever looked this good. I truly appreciate that Ray listened to my concerns and really took his time on what was a very challenging repair. It was a lengthy fix, but I never once felt rushed or like an inconvenience. Ray is an incredibly talented artist, and I feel very fortunate to have met him.”The Salon Radiance team consistently goes above and beyond to deliver outstanding hair services to every client.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years — along with minimal complaints — are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity and community involvement.Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a true dedication to providing top-tier services and exceptional customer care.For more information about Salon Radiance or to book an appointment online, please visit:4753 Palm AvenueLa Mesa, CA 91942Phone: 619.461.1907

