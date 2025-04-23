Collaboard Expands Self-Hosting Capabilities of Its On-Premises Online Whiteboard Solution

Now Available for all Kubernetes Distributions and as a Virtual Appliance for VMWare, Proxmox, and Hyper-V

We understand the increasing need for privacy-focused digital tools that adapt to diverse infrastructures. With our expanded on-premises deployment options, we're meeting our clients needs” — Michael Görög, Co-Founder of Collaboard

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaboard , the Swiss provider of one of the secure online whiteboard solutions, today announced a major expansion of its self-hosting options for its on-premises platform. The solution is now compatible with all Kubernetes distributions and offered as a virtual appliance for VMWare, Proxmox, and, for the first time, Microsoft Hyper-V. This makes Collaboard’s secure, flexible collaboration platform more accessible to IT departments operating in highly controlled environments.This enhancement allows public sector organizations, enterprises, and institutions with strict data governance policies to deploy Collaboard in the infrastructure of their choice - ensuring maximum data sovereignty, compliance with regional regulations, and seamless integration into existing IT environments.Collaboard’s on-premises version gives organizations complete control over access, data storage, and system configurations. By supporting a wide range of hosting options, the solution addresses a critical need among industries such as government, healthcare, finance, and education that require secure collaboration without relying on external cloud providers.New On-Premises Capabilities Include:-Full Kubernetes Support: Deploy Collaboard on any Kubernetes distribution, including OpenShift, Rancher, and other platforms.-Expanded Virtual Appliance Offering: Collaboard is now available as a ready-to-deploy virtual appliance for VMWare, Proxmox, and now also Microsoft Hyper-V, giving system administrators even more flexibility.-Streamlined Setup: Improved documentation and automation options reduce deployment time and simplify maintenance.-Increased Data Sovereignty: Host all data within your own infrastructure and align with GDPR, BSI, and other regulatory standards.This release comes at a time when digital collaboration continues to play a crucial role in distributed and hybrid work models. With Collaboard’s expanded deployment options, organizations can foster innovation and teamwork without compromising security. Collaboard is a global leader in on-premises online whiteboard technology.The updated on-premises solution is available starting today. Interested organizations can schedule a personal consultation or request a trial environment.About CollaboardCollaboard is a Swiss-made online whiteboard solution developed by IBV Informatik AG. Designed for secure and creative collaboration, Collaboard enables teams to brainstorm, plan projects, and visualize ideas in real time. With a strong focus on data protection and compliance, Collaboard is trusted by public administrations, enterprises, and educational institutions across Europe. The platform offers flexible hosting options—including on-premises, private cloud, and sovereign cloud environments such as Open Telekom Cloud.In addition, many certified local partners offer Collaboard as a managed service, operated directly in their regional data centers—providing organizations with even more flexibility and ensuring compliance with local data residency and sovereignty requirements.

