Delray Beach DDA Celebrates 65 Years of Richwagen’s Bike & Sport

DDA Logo Richwagen's

Legacy Business Keeps Rolling in the Heart of Downtown Delray Beach

It’s a labor of love. Delray Beach is home. We’re proud to serve this community and look forward to continuing the legacy with great service, fair prices, and expert knowledge.” — Albert Richwagen, Operating Manager, Richwagen's Bike & Sport

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is proud to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Richwagen’s Bike & Sport, a beloved legacy business that has served generations of locals and visitors alike. The family-owned and operated shop, located at 298 NE 6th Avenue, officially turns 65 on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.Spanning 4,000 square feet, Richwagen’s offers everything from children’s bikes to high-end carbon fiber racing models—plus a wide range of accessories, apparel, and expert repair services. Customers can also enjoy two-hour, daily, and weekly beach cruiser rentals, along with high-performance road bike options.“It’s a labor of love,” says Albert Richwagen, the store’s Operating Manager. “Delray Beach is home. We’re proud to serve this community and look forward to continuing the legacy with great service, fair prices, and expert knowledge.”Richwagen’s commitment extends well beyond its storefront. The business actively supports local nonprofits such as the Achievement Center for Children & Families and plays a role in shaping Delray’s future. Albert Richwagen serves on the Transportation Planning Agency (TPA) Board, advocating for safer streets, bike lanes, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.The Richwagen family also operates Delray Beach Watersports Rentals, located on the south end of the beach, further enriching the local lifestyle and visitor experience.As Downtown Delray Beach continues to flourish with new shops, restaurants, and attractions, DDA Executive Director Laura Simon, a Delray native herself, highlights the value of long-standing local businesses.“Richwagen’s and other legacy businesses are the heartbeat of our downtown,” Simon said. “They carry the story of who we are. As we grow and evolve, these establishments keep us grounded in the vibrant spirit that makes Delray Beach so special.”Richwagen’s Bike & Sport is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is closed on Sundays. Learn more at https://delraybeachbicycles.com Other legacy Downtown Delray businesses include:• Nina Raynor: Since 1958, this family-owned and operated designer boutique has offered evening wear, special occasion, resort casual, accessories and more in Delray Beach.• Delray Camera Shop: A photographic equipment and supplies retail shop now located at 217 NE 4th Avenue, Delray Beach. The Delray Camera Shop opened in Downtown Delray in 1965.• Avalon Gallery: The art gallery features an extensive collection of glass jewelry, lamps, ceramics, metal and Judaica representing 120 different artists from the United States and Canada. Avalon Gallery was opened in December 2004 by John Terry and Mavis Benson, Chairperson of the Downtown Delray Merchant Association. Avalon Gallery is scheduled to close in May 2025.• Kilwin’s: Since 1947, Kilwin’s has been a celebrated part of Americana, having a reputation for providing high-quality chocolates, ice cream and confections combined with excellent service. Kilwin’s has been in Downtown Delray since 2001.• South Ocean Beach Shop: This beachside boutique has served Delray Beach since 1980 (that’s 44 years!). The shop offers resort wear for women and men.• Blue Gallery: A Delray Beach landmark for over 18 years, Blue Gallery mixes sophisticated flare with contemporary art. It features original collections of internationally acclaimed artists painting landscapes, abstracts, semi-realistic and figurative styles.• Just Hearts: This legacy business has anything and everything your heart desires, from art to paperweights to kitchen utensils. They also carry a full line of Brighton products. The store first opened in downtown Delray 30 years ago!• Periwinkle: Periwinkle combines outstanding quality with color and style, offering a carefully curated, diverse assortment of clothing, accessories and home décor. The downtown Delray location opened in 2008.• Kokonuts: Started by Alex and Fawn Srulovic, the designer swim and resort wear store first opened its doors on Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Delray in 2008. The couple recently purchased Tootsies Footwear and both stores are now in the same location at 400 East Atlantic Avenue. The Srulovics also own Azuri boutique, Koko Shoes and Dunes Surf Shop on the beachside of Atlantic Avenue.For a full list of Downtown Delray Beach retailers, please visit: https://downtowndelraybeach.com/shopping About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media @DowntownDelray

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.