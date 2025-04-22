Dr. Dayan Goodenowe Announces $100 Million Community Health Investment in his Hometown of Moose Jaw

MOOSE JAW, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dayan Goodenowe, biochemist and healthcare innovator, today unveiled a $100 million commitment to launch a first‑of‑its‑kind community health initiative in Moose Jaw SK Canada.

The Moose Jaw Vitality Project (MVP) will offer no‑cost access to state‑of‑the‑art restorative health program services and advanced health monitoring technology to all residents of Moose Jaw and the surrounding area. Prodrome Science (Temecula CA USA), founded by Dr. Goodenowe, was recently recognized by USA Today as one of the most innovative companies in the USA to watch in 2025 The Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2025.

The MVP is Dr. Goodenowe’s most ambitious project yet – to build community health by combining advanced technology with hands-on community engagement to make real and measurable differences in the lives of everyday people.

The MVP is already well underway and is expected to be fully open to the public later in 2025. Dr. Goodenowe has already acquired and validated advanced biochemical health monitoring and imaging equipment and technology such as 7T ion cyclotron mass spectrometry and 3T functional MRI. Additional technologies such as CCTA and cardiac ultrasound will be coming soon. Five local facilities have been acquired and are in various stages of construction and operations:

Community Health Information Center – OPEN in the Town and Country Mall

Engage Café – OPEN in the Town and Country Mall

Restorative Health Centre – OPEN at 1350 Lakeview Road (a 18,000+sqft facility on 10‑acres providing in‑person support and consultations)

Community Research Centre – Under construction at 1400 Lakeview Road (a 15,000 sqft research center for clinical and epidemiological studies)

Chemistry and Manufacturing Facility – Under construction at 30 Mackenzie Lane (a 10,000+ sqft facility to produce advanced nutrition products for local and world-wide distribution)

MVP resources will be available free of charge to any Moose Jaw resident who enrolls. To date, more than 50 local residents have received full program support at no cost. Local staffing has grown to over 50 employees who are laying the groundwork to scale services community‑wide.

“By removing financial barriers and empowering residents with the knowledge and tools to restore their health, we aim to build a parallel, restorative and perpetual care model that complements traditional medicine,” said Dr. Goodenowe.

Local news interviews and facility tours will be held on April 26; media wishing to attend should RSVP as soon as possible.



