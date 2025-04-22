Empowering Childcare Innovation in Emerging Markets: Xraised Interviews KinderCastle CEO Antoni Lewa

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent Xraised interview, host Rosalie sat down with Antoni Lewa, CEO and co-founder of KinderCastle, to discuss how the company is transforming the childcare landscape in Indonesia and beyond. Through a unique, tech-powered childcare platform, KinderCastle is working to make high-quality childcare accessible for millions of families in emerging markets.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth-largest country by population, faces a significant childcare crisis. With 30 million children aged 0-6 and less than 0.1% of families using daycare services, the country’s childcare infrastructure is largely non-existent. Antoni Lewa sees this gap as an opportunity to revolutionize the industry.

“We believe technology can build trust at scale and create a massive impact. Our goal is to provide safe, affordable childcare solutions in developing markets, starting with Indonesia,” said Antoni Lewa during the interview.



KinderCastle’s Unique Model

KinderCastle stands apart with its integrated online-to-offline childcare platform that combines cutting-edge technology with physical childcare centers. The company operates both a full software suite—featuring real-time operator dashboards, CCTV streaming, and a centralized curriculum—and a growing network of offline childcare centers.

This hybrid approach allows KinderCastle to provide international-standard childcare at a fraction of the cost and scale it quickly. The tech-driven model eliminates the need for specialized staff, leveraging AI to supervise content and ensure quality.



Remarkable Growth and Achievements

Founded as an MBA project at UC Berkeley, KinderCastle launched in Indonesia in 2021 after overcoming pandemic-related delays. Despite the challenging global landscape, the company’s revenue grew 10x in 2023, and it secured oversubscribed funding from Golden Gate Ventures and angel investors.

Currently, KinderCastle operates in 30 locations, serving around 2,000 children, and has become one of the fastest-growing childcare providers in the region.



Scalable Solution for Emerging Markets

One of the key strengths of KinderCastle is its scalability. The platform can transform any space—homes, office buildings, and even storage rooms—into a fully operational childcare facility in as little as 2-4 weeks. Antoni Lewa envisions expanding this model to other developing countries where millions of people are joining the middle class for the first time, furthering the impact of KinderCastle.



Customer-Centric Approach

At the heart of KinderCastle’s growth is its commitment to real-time customer feedback. The company uses data and feedback from its app, 5-star ratings, and direct communication channels to continuously improve its services. Antoni Lewa personally oversees customer service and onboarding, ensuring a seamless experience for parents.



Looking Ahead

The future of KinderCastle includes expanding its service offerings with features like tech-enabled shuttle buses and at-home childcare, continuing to deliver a seamless, all-in-one childcare platform for families in emerging markets.

To learn more about how KinderCastle is reshaping childcare in Indonesia and beyond, watch the full interview on Xraised and visit KinderCastle.



