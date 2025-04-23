Zylpha Launches New Court Bundle Sharing Functionality Zylpha Logo

We’re excited to introduce bundle sharing as part of our mission to streamline legal workflows. Our clients have told us they need a simple, secure way to share bundles externally.” — Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zylpha , a leading provider of digital court bundling solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new Court Bundle Sharing functionality—now available to all paid users of its online court bundling platform.This powerful new feature enables legal professionals to securely share completed court bundles with external parties, including counsel, clients, and the courts, via a dedicated, encrypted download link via secure email transfer. With built-in audit tracking and expiration, Zylpha’s bundle sharing enhances collaboration while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha, commented:“We’re excited to introduce bundle sharing as part of our mission to streamline legal workflows. Our clients have told us they need a simple, secure way to share bundles externally—without having to rely on third-party tools or risky email attachments. This feature is our direct response to that need, and we’re proud to offer it to all paid users at no additional cost.”With this update, users can:• Share bundles with a single click• Receive notifications when a bundle has been downloaded, or the time limit has expired• Send the bundle multiple times to different stakeholdersThis new capability builds on Zylpha’s commitment to simplifying legal document management and is part of a wider roadmap of enhancements aimed at delivering smarter, faster, and safer Court bundling tools.The feature is now live and available to all current paid subscribers of Zylpha’s online bundling platform.

