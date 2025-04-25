Christine Esters of Adventure In Well Being Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventure In Well Being, founded by health and wellness expert Christine Esters, is reshaping the landscape of digestive health and holistic wellbeing through a uniquely integrated approach. Services range from colon hydrotherapy to a 10-Day Better Body Cleanse, an infrared Sauna, Ion Foot Detox Bath, ZAAZ Lymph machine, and BioMat. Christine is committed to empowering Authentic, Busy Women to take charge of their health naturally and sustainably.

Christine Esters’ journey began 46 years ago when she arrived in the United States from Belgium with a background in education, ready to embark on a new chapter. “I came to the States with nothing but a backpack and my skills as a French ” Christine recalls. “However, I soon realized that the conventional medical system did not align with my vision of health.”

Opting for a path less traveled, Christine immersed herself in nature on the West Coast, living sustainably and learning about holistic health. Her powerful experience with a 10-Day Cleanse, despite financial constraints, was pivotal. “After my cleanse, I understood the root causes of pain that people were experiencing and knew I could not go back to offering massages without addressing these deeper issues,” Christine explains.

Expand Holistic Health Horizons

Today, Adventure in Well Being offers certification in colon hydrotherapy. Colon hydrotherapy addresses the root causes of health issues, such as poor digestive health and toxin buildup, offering clients a path to wellness.

Colon hydrotherapy, one of Christine main services, involves the gentle infusion of water into the colon, facilitating the removal of toxins and waste. This method is complemented by reflexology principles, connecting the colon with other organs. “Each part of the colon relates to a different organ,” Christine explains. “Cleansing the colon offers positive effects throughout the body, from the brain to the feet.”

Empowering Through Education

In addition to hands-on treatments, Christine provides clients with resources and guidance, illustrating the connections between dietary habits, toxin levels, and overall health. Her book, “The 10- Day Better Body Cleanse” is 10- Days to Feeling Lighter and Sexier,” is a guide for individuals embarking on their detox journey, offering Daily Recipes and a New Cleansing Lifestyle.

Christine also offers certification programs for those interested in pursuing careers in colon hydrotherapy. Partnering with the International Association for Colon Hydrotherapy, she has trained numerous practitioners, ensuring that they meet rigorous standards. “It’s crucial that clients verify their therapist’s qualifications,” Christine advises. “Our training ensures that practitioners are well-equipped to deliver safe and effective care.”

Hope for the Future

Driven by a vision of a health-conscious community, Christine envisions establishing a sanctuary “Detox 10-Day” spa retreat for holistic health on the West Coast. This retreat will serve as both a healing center and a community hub, where individuals can engage in cleansing programs while enjoying a nurturing environment with access to fresh produce and communal activities. Watch her video on YouTube at Adventure In Well Being.

“This dream combines my love for nature, community, and wellness,” Christine shares. “It will be a place where French, Latino and English people can connect, heal, and grow together, in a fun environment.”

Christine also plans to expand her reach through on-line platforms, offering virtual coaching and educational content to a global audience. “Many people around the world are seeking natural approaches to health,” she explains. “By developing on-line resources, we can help individuals transition from feeling dis-empowered to taking an active role in their wellbeing.”

Adventure In Well Being: A Commitment to Transformation

Through her innovative approach and dedication to educating and empowering clients, Christine Esters continues to transform lives one cleanse at a time, affirming her belief that, “You are not Sick you are Tox-Sick.”

About Adventure In Well Being

Founded by Christine Esters, Adventure In Well Being is a Detox Spa that specializes in detox and digestion. Located in Santa Rosa, CA, the company is dedicated to Banish Bloating and Boost Energy naturally.

Christine Esters, founder of Adventure In Well Being, has guided thousands of people through cleansing programs over the past 25 years. She is a certified Colon Hydrotherapist Instructor, professionally endorsed by Tony Robbins, personal development leader. She helped his student during his “Life Mastery” programs. She is devoted to helping others succeed in cleansing body, mind and spirit and to realize their greatest potential.

Are you tired, bloated or constipated? Do you see yourself in the mirror and wish that you looked and feel better? Are you ready to feel lighter and sexier? Connect with “AdventureInWellBeing.com” or "DetoxwithChristine.com” and find a rejuvenating plan that will improve your digestion and change your life.

Close Up Radio recently featured Christine Esters of Adventure In Well Being in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, April 21st at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-christine-esters-of/id1785721253?i=1000704371545

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-christine-esters-273079898/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6ZahNkGRtFA9vIEFN99T06

For more information about Christine Esters or Adventure In Well Being, please visit https://www.adventureinwellbeing.com/, www.detoxwithchristine.com/, and https://www.youtube.com/adventureinwellbeing/

