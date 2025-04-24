Dillon Kouf of Double K Ranch Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DARBY, MT, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Double K Ranch, a family-operated farm managed by Dillon Kouf, is dedicated to providing top-quality, all-natural GMO-free Angus beef and Heritage pork. With roots tracing back to 1985, Double K Ranch has become a staple by showcasing the rich legacy of responsible ranching in Montana, driven by a passion for sustainability and local community support.

The story of Double K Ranch began in 1985 when Dillon’s father purchased and set up the property, motivated by a lifetime passion for ranching which was instilled by his own family experiences. Recognizing the disconnect between grocery store shelves and the farms and ranches that truly provide our meat, he decided to bridge this gap for his family and community. For over two decades, the ranch operated on a small scale, providing high-quality, grass-fed beef to local restaurants and family friends.

However, the economic downturn of 2008 led to selling off the herd. Undeterred, the Kouf family slowly rebuilt from one cow, retaining their commitment to producing quality meat. In 2017, a need for sustainable growth presented itself. Dillon, the only family member residing in Montana, took the reins and shaped a new path for Double K Ranch, marrying his background in the restaurant industry with innovative meat processing and retailing strategies.

Today, Double K Ranch underscores the intimate connection between producer and consumer through its direct-to-consumer model. By eliminating intermediaries, such as outside industrial meat processing plants, Double K not only helps keep prices down, but has complete control over the entire process. Their model is thriving thanks to community support and the valuable feedback from a loyal customer base.

“We have the most impact when we sell directly to consumers and keep the entire operation, from raising animals, to slaughter, to direct sales, under one roof,” Dillon Kouf explains. “Engaging with our community allows us to showcase the artistry and care that goes into every cut of meat.”

In pursuit of culinary creativity, Double K Ranch has expanded its operations to include a full-scale deli and a new dining experience in Missoula where visitors can purchase fresh cuts or enjoy ready-to-eat meals. Specialties such as flavorful sausages, savory salamis, and their now-famous pork fat French fries draw crowds, showcasing the unique flavors only possible through sustainable and humane farming practices.

The ranch employs rotational grazing techniques, which not only nourish their Angus cattle and Berkshire pigs but also enhance soil quality and ecosystem resilience. This practice is pivotal in ensuring that Double K Ranch operates in harmony with nature, optimizing the health of the land, the animals, and humans in the neighboring community.

Dillon Kouf is particularly proud of utilizing every part of the animal, including transforming excess fat into tallow and lard for cooking. Deep-fried delights, like their pork fat fries, are a testament to the deliciousness achievable through natural, unprocessed ingredients.

In addition to supporting biodiversity, Double K Ranch remains vigilant about the broader agricultural landscape. As concerns mount over global control of meat processing, the ranch’s independence stands as a stronghold for American values. The power is within their hands to oversee every production stage, guaranteeing transparency and quality that consumers trust.

The farm’s comprehensive, in-house operation—from livestock rearing to meat processing—ensures Double K Ranch’s stringent quality controls. “By keeping every step of the process within our ranch, we are able to assure customers that their meat is handled with care, and sustainability in mind,” states Dillon.

Looking ahead, Double K Ranch is poised for further growth, with plans to open a second location to serve more consumers looking for sustainably sourced and locally produced foods. As Double K continues to expand, Dillon Kouf emphasizes the importance of collaboration within the agricultural community.

“Our vision is not to corner the market but to inspire others and elevate the standards of local farming,” Dillon shares. “This country has vast lands capable of supporting countless small ranches. Embracing this vision aligns with a future of sustainable, healthy eating for the nation.”

With transparency, ethical practices, and outstanding taste as its guiding principles, Double K Ranch is more than just a business—it’s a commitment to family values, environmental stewardship, human health, and culinary excellence.

About Double K Ranch:

Founded in 1985, Double K Ranch in Darby, Montana delivers premium, grass-fed, GMO-free Angus beef and pasture-raised Berkshire pork directly from their farm to consumers. The ranch embraces sustainable practices, ensuring eco-friendly operations while providing quality and transparency in every product.

