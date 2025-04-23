Additive Manufacturing Users Group Presents DINO Awards to Six Members

2025 DINO Award recipients (from left): Patrick Gannon, Brennon White, Dallas Martin, Amy Alexander, Ryan Kircher, and Dan Braley.

AMUG presented DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Awards to Amy Alexander, Dan Braley, Patrick Gannon, Ryan Kircher, Dallas Martin, and Brennon White.

Those who are ultimately selected for a DINO Award exemplify a 'giving' attitude that complements their knowledge of additive manufacturing” — Bruce LeMaster

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) presented its prestigious DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Award for additive manufacturing expertise and service to six deserving individuals. These new DINOs received their awards at the 37th annual AMUG Conference held March 30 - April 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.AMUG representatives presented the DINO Awards in recognition of tenure in the additive manufacturing industry, years of service, contributions to the industry, and active support of AMUG and its conference.Bruce LeMaster, co-chair of the DINO Selection Committee and AMUG's director at large, said, "The DINO Committee gets to see, in great detail, the contributions candidates make in our industry. Candidates tend to be very humble individuals, but when we receive their nominations, we learn about their involvement with STEM initiatives and industry organizations, as well as how they answer questions from those in the industry and how they are willing to make introductions and connections that help others."Those who are ultimately selected for a DINO Award exemplify a 'giving' attitude that complements their knowledge of additive manufacturing," LeMaster concluded.The newly named AMUG DINOs are:• Amy Alexander, Mayo Clinic• Dan Braley, Boeing Global Services• Patrick Gannon, Ricoh USA, Inc.• Ryan Kircher, rms Company• Dallas Martin, Toyota• Brennon White, General MotorsShannon VanDeren, DINO Selection Committee co-chair and AMUG president, said, "When considering a DINO recipient, we are looking more at the character traits than the resume." She added, "Watching the recipients of this year's DINOs make their way to the stage to accept the award, followed by the flood of joy from the additive manufacturing family who knows them, is so endearing."The new DINOs have played varied roles in making AMUG and the AMUG Conference a positive experience for those seeking insights, information, and connections, as well as making AMUG a strong organization. Although their contributions are many, the selection committee cited the key activities for which the DINO Awards were presented."This year's DINO recipients have a depth of experience in additive manufacturing and have given their time and efforts back to the industry as volunteers," said LeMaster. "I'm very impressed with the broad range of talents each brings to the industry."Amy Alexander's accomplishments and recognitions are plentiful, and she has graciously shared her experiences to encourage awareness and adoption. VanDeren said, "Amy has told me that her career was built on the shoulders of wonderful mentors and teachers. She now provides the shoulder for new engineers to stand upon." VanDeren explained that Alexander now encourages the next generation of biomedical engineers to advance their careers by taking on the speaking roles that otherwise would be offered to her.DINO Selection Committee member Carl Dekker said, "Dan Braley's participation in numerous events, including AMUG Conferences, highlights his commitment to advancing our technologies. Continually participating to promote knowledge and awareness, Dan demonstrates the charter we crafted for those deserving of a DINO."Regarding Ryan Kircher, Dekker said, "His leadership in prior and current positions has led to organizations that have grown their footprint and success in additive manufacturing. Ryan's efforts to share these advancements in conference presentations, standards developments, and open discussions help people advance their skills. These are examples of the traits we look for when evaluating DINO candidates."Jason Lopes, a member of the DINO Selection Committee, said, "Dallas Martin is what a DINO is all about—whether it be advancing technology, educating, or bringing his team together to learn from others and those in different industries. Dallas has truly moved our industry in many positive directions." Dekker said, "Dallas's passion has led to numerous advancements resulting in many patents for AM technologies. Interestingly, he does not write these patents for personal benefit but to benefit all by advancing additive manufacturing.""Patrick Gannon exemplifies the traits of a DINO with his efforts to encourage new talent, assist customers so they can be successful, and support the AMUG team," said VanDeren. Aligned with Gannon's professional interests, he also supports middle, high, and university students through educational activities and challenges.Tom Sorovetz, AMUG's director of event & hospitality, said, "Brennon White's passion for the AM industry has incited him to become a presenter, panelist, author, and subject matter expert in additive manufacturing. All of these contributions are for the purpose of disseminating what he has learned." Moreover, Sorovetz noted that White has mentored colleagues and students on the uses and implementations of additive manufacturing in the automotive industry.Receiving a DINO is not the endgame for those who demonstrate the passion and dedication that the DINO Selection Committee seeks. Instead, it is a momentous milestone in the years-long support of the community.Over its 38-year history, AMUG has awarded only 199 DINOs. LeMaster noted that 69 DINOs spanning 24 years were present at AMUG 2025, representing 35 percent of all that have received this recognition. Another demonstration of ongoing commitment is that seven current AMUG Board members received DINOs 2 to 24 years prior.AMUG's guiding principle is 'For Users. By Users.' The newly named DINOs and all that came before them put this philosophy into action.Nominations for 2026 DINO candidates will be accepted beginning October 1, 2025.

