Jason Lopes Receives President’s Award from the Additive Manufacturing Users Group

Jason Lopes, AMUG’s 2025 President’s Award recipient. Jason Lopes presented with the President’s Award by Shannon VanDeren.

Jason Lopes, chief technology officer of Gentle Giant Studios, has been recognized with AMUG's President’s Award during the annual AMUG Conference.

I was inspired to recognize Jason for his character and contributions as a person, contributor, teammate, teacher, and student. The sharing of this award with Jason was a delight and honor.” — Shannon VanDeren

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced that Jason Lopes, chief technology officer of Gentle Giant Studios, has been recognized with its President’s Award. During its 37th annual conference, Shannon VanDeren, AMUG president, bestowed this esteemed honor upon Lopes.The President’s Award recognizes the exemplary vision, leadership, and tireless years of service for the advancement of AMUG. Over its entire history, AMUG has presented only twelve President’s Awards. VanDeren said, “As I worked through this year, there was one name that continually rose to the top in many instances, Jason Lopes. As AMUG president, I was inspired to recognize Jason for his character and contributions as a person, contributor, teammate, teacher, and student. The sharing of this award with Jason was a delight and honor.”Joe Allison—CEO of Gentle Giant Studios, past AMUG board member, DINO recipient (twice), and Innovators Award honoree—said, “As long as I’ve known Jason, he ‘eats, sleeps, and breathes 3D printing.’ He’s always looking for what he can do with new technologies and materials. His passion and his enthusiasm are contagious.”Allison continued, “He loves to share everything he learns with anyone who is interested. Over the years, he has always been very generous with his time to share his journey and knowledge. This very much includes AMUG, which I know holds a special place in his heart. I am very happy to extend my congratulations to Jason and express my appreciation for all he has done for our industry.”Lopes’ first AMUG Conference was in 2010, and he has been a vigilant contributor and advocate in all the years that followed. For his early work, he received the coveted DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Award in 2012. In the following years, Lopes served as a chair or member of several AMUG Committees, including DINO Selection, New Members, and Technical Competition.“Jason has always been vocal about his love for AMUG. He has always been a cheerleader outside the walls of the AMUG Conference. Jason has always answered the call to deliver while at AMUG. And he continually offers encouragement, suggestions, affirmations, and his time to the user community,” said VanDeren.Promoted to chief technical officer at Gentle Giant Studios 15 months after joining the company in 2022, Lopes’ journey into the blending of technology and creativity started at Stan Winston Studio and expanded at Legacy Effects. After 11 years, he moved to Carbon, a supplier of additive manufacturing solutions, to help customers ‘connect the dots’ between the technology and their applications. Lopes served as chair for SPE AM & 3D Printing, coincident with his time at Gentle Giant Studios. Presently, he is a board advisor for Axtra3D, Inc.Since his first appearance on the AMUG stage in 2012, Lopes has enthralled AMUG Members with presentations illustrating the use of additive manufacturing in creative works, such as movie props, suits, characters, and special effects. These presentations, seven in total, include four as the keynote speaker.Lopes said, “I am beyond humbled to receive the President’s Award and to sit alongside the previous eleven recipients that came before me. I would like to thank AMUG President Shannon VanDeren for all her hard work and seeing the value that I bring to the group and industry.”Lopes continued, “2025 marked my 15th year of attending the Additive Manufacturing Users Group, a users group unlike any other, and it’s an event I look forward to year after year. The talent and openness are truly what makes this group what it is, and the motto says it all, “For Users, By Users.”Past recipients of the President’s Award are Thomas A. Sorovetz (2000), Patti Brown (2006), Guy E. Bourdeau (2007), Robert Zubrickie (2010), Timothy Gornet (2013), Gary Rabinovitz (2014), Mark Abshire (2016), Elizabeth Goode (2019), Terry Hoppe (2021), Vince Anewenter (2021), and Mark Wynn (2023).ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation, is a catalyst for its community of members to drive additive manufacturing forward. We are committed to educating and advancing AM applications for industrial purposes. Our annual gatherings provide a platform for in-depth technical presentations, workshops, and hands-on experiences, focusing on processes, technologies, and real-world applications. Join us at www.amug.com to be part of the innovation shaping the future of manufacturing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.